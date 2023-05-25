The Central Montana Eagles Special Olympics team traveled to Bozeman last week to compete in the 2023 State Summer Games. This is the first in-person State Summer games since 2019, so everyone was very excited to be back together competing.

The games were held May 17-19. Next year, the competition will move to Billings for three years.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters