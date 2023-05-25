The Central Montana Eagles Special Olympics team of Tiffany Jorgensen, Joe Berry, Roger LeMoine, Jess Arneson, Nathan Knox, Arthur Arriaga, Patrick Yerman, Phil Huber, Kaleb Olson, Sara Thomas, Carson Patten, Allisha Ayers and Phil Wichman pose for a photo with local law enforcement.
Allisha Ayers competes in the 1K tricycle sprint competition at the 2023 State Summer Games for the Central Montana Eagles Special Olympics team. Ayers won the bronze medal in the race.
Photo courtesy of Kaylene Patten
Photo courtesy of Kaylene Patten
Phil Huber runs in the 50-meter dash at the Special Olympics State Summer Games for the Central Montana Eagles. Huber won 4th place in the event.
Photo courtesy of Kaylene Patten
Tiffany Jorgensen runs in the 50-meter dash event for the Central Montana Eagles Special Olympics Team at the 2023 State Summer Games in Bozeman.
The Central Montana Eagles Special Olympics team traveled to Bozeman last week to compete in the 2023 State Summer Games. This is the first in-person State Summer games since 2019, so everyone was very excited to be back together competing.
The games were held May 17-19. Next year, the competition will move to Billings for three years.