Rifle Championships

Members of the Central Montana Rifle Club eye their targets at the Montana State Smallbore Indoor Championships the weekend of April 16-17, in the basement of the Civic Center in Lewistown.

 Photo courtesy of Dick Hassler

Lewistown was host to the Montana State Smallbore Indoor Championships on April 16-17. Missoula held their match a week later, and scores were combined from both locations to determine the winners.

The Central Montana Rifle Seniors team took first place. Team members were Jason Deffinbaugh and Dan Hrubes from Lewistown, Ryan Green from Winifred, and Darrell Gerer from Denton.

