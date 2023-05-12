Lewistown was host to the Montana State Smallbore Indoor Championships on April 16-17. Missoula held their match a week later, and scores were combined from both locations to determine the winners.
The Central Montana Rifle Seniors team took first place. Team members were Jason Deffinbaugh and Dan Hrubes from Lewistown, Ryan Green from Winifred, and Darrell Gerer from Denton.
The Lewistown Junior Rifle team also took first place at the match. Team members were Noah Berg, Peyton Dodge, Bethany Householder, and Andrew Cox.
The Junior Rifle Club also posted a second team, with members including Chianne Carlson, Japheth Berault, Justine Curry, and Emma Farley. The teams were coached by Eric Brandt and Ellie Eness.
Individdual winners were as follows:
Darrell Gerer and Jason Deffinbaugh were state champions. In the metric match, which is just a three-position match, Gerer was match winner in the prone position, also for Ex offhand, kneeling and first Ex.
In the SHP class, Dan Hrubes was 1 SHP prone.
For the juniors, Peyton Dodge took first Mks kneeling and first Mks Agg. Justin Curry took second Mks kneeling.
In the 4-position match, winners are as follows:
Darrell Gerer 2 Ex PR, 2 Ex off, MW sitting, first Ex kneeling, first Ex agg.
Ryan Green got first Ex off, second Ex kneeling, and second Ex agg.
Jason Deffinbaugh got First Ex sitting.
In the SHP Class, Dan Hrubes was 1 SS sitting, first SHP kneeling, first SHP agg.
In the Mks class, Katrina Hrubes got 2 Mks prone, first Mks sitting, first Mks kneeling and first Mks agg.
Peyton Doge got 3 Mks prone, 1 Mks off, third Mks kneeling and 2 Mks agg.
Noah Berg got first Mks PR, and third Mks sitting.
Andrew Cox got third Mks standing.
The City of Lewistown and Jim Daniels provided help to the Central Montana Rifle Club during the Indoor Championships.
