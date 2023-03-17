The 2022-23 basketball season has come to a close and the best of the best athletes have been selected to the Class C All-State and District 8C All-Conference teams.
Fourteen local players have been named to post-season honors, including seniors, juniors, sophomores and even an eighth grader. The following are those players.
Girls All-State, All-Conference
Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaw junior Isabella Heggem made the Class C All-State team, and First Team All-Conference for District 8C. It is her third year she has been named an All-State selection.
Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaw senior Jayda Southworth made the Class C All-State team, and First Team All-Conference for District 8C. It is her second year being named All-State.
Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaw junior Laynee Elness made the Class C All-State team, and First Team All-Conference for District 8C. It is her second year being named All-State.
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Lady Bearcat eighth grader BriElla Becker made the Class C All-State team, and First Team All-Conference for District 8C. She is the first eighth grader for DGSG to make All-State honors.
DGSG Lady Bearcats senior Kara Reed was named to the Second Team All-Conference for the District 8C.
Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws sophomore Hannah Ewen was named to the Second Team All-Conference for the District 8C.
Boys All-State, All-Conference
Roy-Winifred Outlaws senior Shad Boyce was named to the Class C All-State team, and First Team All-Conference for District 8C. It is his second year she has been named an All-State selection.
Roy-Winifred Outlaws senior Ethan Carlstrom was named to the Class C All-State team, and First Team All-Conference for District 8C.
Winnett-Grass Range Rams junior Brady Bantz was named to the Class C All-State team, and First Team All-Conference for District 8C. It is his second year she has been named an All-State selection.
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats sophomore Axel Becker was named to the Class C All-State team, and First Team All-Conference for District 8C.
DGSG Bearcats senior Ace Becker was named to the Second Team All-Conference for the District 8C.
Winnett-Grass Range Rams senior Cooper Doman was named to the Second Team All-Conference for the District 8C.
Winnett-Grass Range Rams junior Jace Dunkel was named to the Second Team All-Conference for the District 8C.
Roy-Winifred Outlaws sophomore Wyatt Wickens was named to the Second Team All-Conference for the District 8C.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.