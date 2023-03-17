The 2022-23 basketball season has come to a close and the best of the best athletes have been selected to the Class C All-State and District 8C All-Conference teams.

Fourteen local players have been named to post-season honors, including seniors, juniors, sophomores and even an eighth grader. The following are those players.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.

Tags