On Saturday, May 6, the Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats, Hobson-Moore Titans and Winnett-Grass Range Rams traveled to Laurel to compete in the Al Walker/Stillwater meet for the last competition before the District 8C meet. Several personal records were set as athletes performed their best at the meet.

The DGS girls placed 9th overall with 20 points. The DGS boys tied for 22nd place with 4 points. The Hobson-Moore boys tied for 25th place with 2 points. The Winnett-Grass Range boys placed 19th with 8 points.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.