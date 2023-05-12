On Saturday, May 6, the Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats, Hobson-Moore Titans and Winnett-Grass Range Rams traveled to Laurel to compete in the Al Walker/Stillwater meet for the last competition before the District 8C meet. Several personal records were set as athletes performed their best at the meet.
The DGS girls placed 9th overall with 20 points. The DGS boys tied for 22nd place with 4 points. The Hobson-Moore boys tied for 25th place with 2 points. The Winnett-Grass Range boys placed 19th with 8 points.
The following are the results of the meet. A PR denotes a personal record, and an SR denotes a season record.
DGS GirlsSenior Kara Reed: 400-meter dash, 2nd place, 1:01.68, PR; 100-meter hurdles, 2nd-16.91; 300-meter hurdles, 4th, 47.66, SR.
Junior Reese Von Bergen: Discus, 62nd, 50–03; Javelin, 50th, 61–10; Long Jump, 54th, 11–00.
Sophomore Lyla Mitchell: Shot Put, 20–1.5, PR; Discus, 52nd, 57–04, PR; Long Jump, 59th-8–11.5.
Sophomore McKenzi Milburn: Discus, 50th, 58–03; Javelin, 35th-72–0.5.
Freshman Tycee McVicker: 400-meter dash, 15th-1:08.01.
Freshman Hass Payshunce: 800-meter run, 36th, 3:18.56; 3,200-meter run, 24th, 17:112.52, PR.
Girls 4x100-meter relay: 10th place, 55.27 seconds.
Girls 4x400-meter relay: 12th place, 5:31.90.
DGS BoysSenior Colter Howell: 400-meter dash, 32nd, 58.70; 800-meter run, 9th place, 2:17.37; 3,200-meter run, 4th place, 10:36.90, PR.
Senior Clayton Hofmeister: Shot Put, 16th, 36–10.5; Discus, 17th, 109–07, PR.
Sophomore Axel Becker: High Jump, 7th place, 5–08.
Sophomore Quinten Coppedge: Shot Put, 51st, 30–7.5; Discus, 63rd, 77–01.
Freshman Kameron Myllymaki: Javelin, 19th, 117–10.
Freshman Tyce Smith: 300-meter hurdles, 10th, 47.36; Triple Jump, 17th, 37–2.75.
Boys 4x100-meter relay: Prelims, 19th, 49.66 seconds.
Hobson-Moore GirlsSenior Riley Obert: Shot Put, 30th-26–00, SR; Discus, 24th, 81–02, SR; Javelin, 67–03, SR.
Sophomore Nichelle Mueller: 1,600-meter run, 39th, 7:50.84; Long Jump, 57th, 10–4.5, PR.
Freshman Lauren Deegan:Javelin, 38th, 69–03.
Hobson-Moore BoysJunior Kaleb Morris: Long Jump, 28th, 17–5.5; Triple Jump, 18th, 36–1.5.
Sophomore Landon Nichols: 400-meter dash, 30th, 58.42, PR; Long Jump, 14th, 18–8.75, PR.
Sophomore Jackson Swanz: 800-meter run, 10th, 2:17.72, SR.
Sophomore David Cox: 1,600-meter run, 11th, 5:02.91; 3,200-meter run, 5th place, 10:42.09, PR.
Freshman Tim Ridgeway: 400-meter dash, 21st, 56.91.
Freshman Mason Thom: 400-meter run, 40th, 1:00.32.
Freshman Jackson Swanz: Javelin, 8th place, 134–00.
Freshman Ashton Nachtigal: Long Jump, 46th, 15–11.
Boys 4x400-meter relay: 11th, 3:54.60.
W-GR boysSenior Enzo Corean: 1,600-meter run, 18th, 5:22.11, SR; 3,200-meter run, 13th, 11:17.18, PR.
Junior Jace Dunkel: Javelin, 4th, 151–11, SR; High Jump, 4th, 5–10;
Junior Brady Bantz: Javelin, 7th, 139–05.
Freshman Jace Bantz: Discus, 60th, 78–10; Javelin, 23rd, 110–04.
Freshman Matthew Mack: Javelin, 84th, 31–01.
4x100-meter relay team: 15th, 3:59.36.
