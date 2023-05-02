Area athletes from the Denton-Geyser-Stanford, Hobson-Moore, Winnett-Grass Range and Roy-Winifred track and field teams competed in their respective meets last weekend with several personal bests being made.
The following are the results of each athlete for their team. A PR denotes a personal record, and an SR denotes a season record for the athlete.
DGS Bearcats at Mustang InvitationalThe DGS Bearcats track and field team traveled to Great Falls for the Mustang Invitational meet on Saturday, April 29. The girls placed eighth with 28 points, and the boys tied for 10th place wit 14 boys.
DGS GirlsSenior Kara Reed: 100-meter dash, 9th, 13.74, SR; 200-meter dash, 4th, 28.14, SR; 400-meter dash, 3rd, 1:03.05, SR; 100-meter hurdles, 2nd, 17.19, SR; 300-meter hurdles, 2nd, 48.44, SR.
Junior Reese Von Bergen: 800-meter run, 23rd, 3:14.61, PR; Shot put, 49th, 22–11; Discus, 55th, 56–02, PR; Javelin, 55th, 62–00; Long jump, 48th, 11–04.5, PR.
Sophomore Kaitaia Vincent: 100-meter dash, 5th, 13.55, PR; 200-meter dash, 8th, 28.80; 400-meter dash, 16th, 1:07.80, PR; Long jump, 30th, 13–01; Triple jump, 10th, 32–05, PR.
Sophomore Royce Holzer: Shot put, 24th, 27–04.5, PR; Javelin, 13th, 89–01, PR; Long jump, 60th, 10–09.50, PR.
Sophomore Lyla Mitchell: Shot put, 63rd, 19–08, PR; Discus, 64th, 52–07; Long jump, 64th, 9–06.
Sophomore McKenzi Milburn: Discus, 44th, 63–10, PR; Javelin, 36th, 72–11.
Freshman Tycee McVicker: 100-meter dash, 15th, 14.00, PR; 200-meter dash, 11th, 29.09, PR; 400-meter dash, 12th, 1:07.26, PR; Long jump, 37th, 12–07.5.
Freshman Payshunce Hall: 200-meter dash, 29th, 31.09, PR; 400-meter dash, 40th, 1:23.08; 800-meter run, 25th, 3:31.16; 1,600-meter run, 19th, 7:05.76.
DGS BoysSenior Colter Howell: 400-meter dash, 13th, 56.76, PR; 1,6oo-meter run, 4th, 4:40.87, PR.
Senior Clayton Hofmeister: Shot put, 20th, 36–09.75; Discus, 28th, 98–06.5.
Sophomore Axel Becker: 100-meter dash, 29th, 12.27, PR; High jump, 1st, 6–00; Triple jump, 10th, 37–09-PR.
Sophomore Quinten Coppedge: 100-meter dash, 108th, 14.28-PR; Shot put, 60th, 30–09.5, PR; Discus, 75th, 72–01.
Freshman Tyce Smith: 110-meter hurdles, 9th, 19.10; 300-meter hurdles, 10th, 46.85, PR; Triple jump, 9th, 37–11.5-PR.
Freshman Kameron Myllymaki: Shot put, 34th, 33–10.25; Javelin, 15th, 124–03-PR.
4x100-meter relay of Clayton Hofmeister, Axel Becker, Tyce Smith, Kameron Myllymaki, 19th, 51.50.
Roy-Winifred Outlaws at Mustang InvitationalThe Roy-Winifred Outlaws track and field team traveled to Great Falls on Saturday, April 29, for the Mustang Invitational meet. The boys placed 20th with 4 points.
Roy-Winifred GirlsSenior Arieanna Howard: Shot put, 28th, 26–11; Discus, 37th, 67–10; Javelin, 60th, 60–04-SR.
Roy-Winifred BoysSenior Xander Rich: 100-meter dash, 41st, 12.52; 200-meter dash, 34th, 25.82, SR; Long jump, 19th, 18–00.5, SR.
Senior Asher Edwards: 100-meter dash, 84th, 13.30, PR; Shot put, 47th, 32–3.25; Javelin, 41st, 106–01.5.
Senior Dustin Ploof: Shot put, 93rd, 26–00; Discus, 88th, 62–01.5; Javelin, 92nd, 73–01, PR.
Junior Drake Mcintosh: 100-meter dash, 101st, 13.99, PR; Javelin, 74th, 85–08, PR; Long jump, 77th, 13–06.5.
Junior Bodie Donsbach: 100-meter dash, 9th, 11.81, PR; 200-meter dash, 4th, 23.86,PR.
Sophomore Rod McClure: High jump, 23rd, 5–00, PR; Long jump, 59th, 15–01; Triple jump, 34th, 32–01.5, PR.
Freshman Jadyn Warneke: 100-meter dash, 55th, 12.73-PR; 200-meter dash, 46th, 26.36, PR; Long jump, 7th, 19–00.5, PR.
Freshman Kolt Lensing: Shot put, 31st, 34–00.5, PR; Discus, 32nd, 95–01; Javelin, 79th, 79–07.
Boys 4x100-meter relay of Xander Rich, Jadyn Warneke, Asher Edwards, Bodie Donsbach, 16th, 50.70.
Hobson-Moore at Harlowton-Park City InvitationalThe Hobson-Moore track and field team traveled to Laurel for the Harlowton-Park City Invitational meet on Saturday, April 29. The boys finished with a four-way tie for 19th place with 4 points.
Hobson-Moore Girls
Sophomore Kate Martin: 1,600-meter run, 16th, 6:18.47; 300-meter hurdles, 21st, 59.03, PR.
Sophomore Nichelle Mueller: 1,600-meter run, 37th, 7:37.41, PR; 3,200-meter run, 19th, 18:01.68, PR.
Freshman Lauren Deegan: 100-meter dash, 15th, 13.91, PR; 200-meter dash, 13th, 29.81, PR; Javelin, 43rd, 63–09; Long jump, 51st, 10–02.
Hobson-Moore BoysJunior Kaleb Morris: 100-meter dash, 28th, 12.05, PR; Javelin, 26th, 108–00, PR; Long jump, 15th, 18–01-PR.
Junior Trace Gilbert: 100-meter dash, 36th, 12.18; 200-meter dash, 20th, 24.86, PR.
Junior Jackson Swanz: 800-meter run, 10th, 2:19.96, SR; Shot put, 45th, 30–06.5, SR.
Junior Heath Drivdahl: Shot put, 41st, 31–02; Discus, 62nd, 77–09, PR; Javelin, 11th, 124–05, PR.
Sophomore David Cox: 1,600-meter run, 9th, 5:05.08; 3,200-meter run, 4th, 11:15.19.
Sophomore Landon Nichols: 200-meter dash, 49th, 26.31, PR; 400-meter dash, 29th, 1:00.03; Long jump, 25th, 17–00.5.
Freshman Tim Ridgeway: 200-meter dash 52nd, 26.62; 400-meter dash, 22nd, 58.95, PR.
Freshman Mason Thom: 100-meter dash, 48th, 12.40, PR; 400-meter dash, 10th, 56.22, PR; Long jump, 49th, 14–08.5, PR.
Freshman Ashton Nachtigal: 100-meter dash, 75th, 13.53; Long jump, 41st, 15–09.
Freshman Jacob Swanz: Javelin, 9th, 125–05.
Boys 4x100-meter relay of Kaleb Morris, Trace Gilbert, Mason Thom, Jacob Swanz, 13th, 48.96.
Winnett-Grass Range at Harlowton-Park City InvitationalThe Winnett-Grass Range Rams track and field team traveled to Laurel for the Harlowton-Park City Invitational meet on Saturday, April 29.
Winnett-Grass Range BoysFreshman Trey Jassak: 100-meter dash, 30th, 12.07, PR; 200-meter dash, 46th, 26.24; 400-meter dash, 28th, 59.91, PR.
Freshman Joseph Delaney: 200-meter dash, 54th, 26.65; 400-meter dash, 38th, 1:02.55, PR.
Feshman Jace Bantz: Discus, 72nd, 71–04; Javelin, 12th, 124–04-PR.
