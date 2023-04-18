Sophomore Axel Becker pre-qualified for the State Track Meet in the high jump, clearing 6’ in Laurel. He and an athlete from Park City both cleared 6’, but Axel had one more attempt or miss at 5’10, so he placed second.
Axel Becker cleared 6’ in Laurel and at the Cal Wearley in Havre. He aims to clear the 6’2 mark before the season is over.
Photo courtesy of Connie Becker
Photo courtesy of Connie Becker
Sophomore Kaitaia Vincent long jumps at the Cal Wearley Meet in Havre April 15.
Photo courtesy of Connie Becker
Sophomore Lyla Mitchell throws the javelin at the Cal Wearley in Havre on April 15.
Photo courtesy of Connie Becker
Freshman Tyce Smith at the start of the 300 hurdle race.
The Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats track and field teams traveled to Laurel on Tuesday, April 11 to compete in the Railyard Trails meet, then to Havre on Saturday, April 15 to compete in the Cal Wearley Memorial meet.
At the Railyard Trails, the DGS girls placed eighth with 20 points, and the boys also placed eighth with 26 points. At the Cal Wearley, the girls placed 21st with 2 points, and the boys placed 17th with 8 points.
Some student athletes flew to Washington D.C. on Saturday for a Close Up trip, so the Bearcats has less participants at the meets. Axel Becker pre-qualified for the state meet in the high jump, clearing 6 foot.
DGS girls at Railyard TrailsPlacing in the top 6 and scoring points for their team were:
Senior Kara Reed won first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.70, and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.53 seconds, a season record.
The DGS girls 4x100-meter relay team of freshman Tycee McVicker, sophomore Kaitaia Vincent, Reed and senior Callie Donaldson placed fifth with a time of 55.00 seconds.
DGS boys at Railyard TrailsPlacing in the top 6 and scoring points for their team were:
Senior Colter Howell won first place in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:54.47, and placed second in the 3,200-meter run at 11:36.59, a personal record.
Sophomore Axel Becker placed second in the high jump with a height of 6–00, a personal record, and qualifying for the state meet.
DGS girls at Cal WearleyPlacing in the top 6 and scoring points for their team were:
Kaitaia Vincent placed fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.73, a personal record.
DGS boys at Cal WearleyPlacing in the top 6 and scoring points for their team were:
Sophomore Axel Becker placed second in the high jump with a height of 6–00.
