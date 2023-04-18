The Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats track and field teams traveled to Laurel on Tuesday, April 11 to compete in the Railyard Trails meet, then to Havre on Saturday, April 15 to compete in the Cal Wearley Memorial meet.

At the Railyard Trails, the DGS girls placed eighth with 20 points, and the boys also placed eighth with 26 points. At the Cal Wearley, the girls placed 21st with 2 points, and the boys placed 17th with 8 points.

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.