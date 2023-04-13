The Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats track and field teams traveled to Laurel on Tuesday, April 11 to compete in the Railyard Trails meet. The DGS girls placed eighth with 20 points, and the boys also placed eighth with 26 points.
DGS girls results
Senior Kara Reed won first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.70, and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.53 seconds. Reed placed seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.27 seconds, and placed 35th in the javelin with a throw of 56–00, a personal record.
Junior Reese Von Bergen placed 24th in the shot put with a throw of 24–0.5, a personal record, and placed 35th in the discus at 47–00. Von Bergen placed 31st in the javelin with a throw of 63–05, a personal record, and placed 39th in the long jump with a distance of 11–3.5, a personal record.
Sophomore Kaitaia Vincent placed 14th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.58, and placed ninth in the 200-meter dash at 29.49 seconds. Vincent placed 13th in the triple jump with a leap of 29–3.5.
Sophomore Royce Holzer placed 19th in the shot put with a throw of 27–01, a personal record, placed 25th in the javelin at 66–09. Holzer placed 45th in the long jump with a distance of 10–01, a personal record.
Sophomore Lyla Mitchell placed 32nd in the shot put with a throw of 19–01, a personal record, and placed 31st in the discus at 51–03. Mitchell placed 48th in the long jump with a leap of 9–4.5, a personal record.
Sophomore McKenzi Milburn got a personal record in three events. Milburn placed 21st in the javelin with a throw of 73–11, placed 39th in the long jump with a leap of 11–3.5, and placed 22nd in the triple jump at 26–5.75.
Freshman Tycee McVicker placed 12th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.51 seconds, a personal record, and placed 12th in the 200-meter dash at 30.67 seconds, a personal record. McVicker placed 29th in the long jump with a leap of 12–5.25.
Freshman Hall Payshunce placed ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:08.75, a personal record.
The DGS girls 4x100-meter relay team of McVicker, Vincent, Reed and Callie Donaldson placed fifth with a time of 55.00 seconds.
DGS boys results
Senior Clayton Hofmeister placed 37th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.16 seconds, placed 16th in the shot put with a throw of 37–00, and placed 36th in the discus at 74–03.
Senior Colter Howell won first place in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:54.47, and placed second in the 3,200-meter run at 11:36.59, a personal record.
Sophomore Quinten Coppedge placed 35th in the shot put with a throw of throw of 30–05, a personal record. Fellow sophomore Axel Becker placed second in the high jump with a height of 6–00, a personal record.
Freshman Tyce Smith placed 29th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.76 seconds, and placed ninth in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.66 seconds, a personal record. Smith placed 17th in the long jump with a leap of 17–6.25, a personal record.
Freshman Kameron Myllymaki placed 26th in the shot put with a throw of 33.7.5, a personal record.
The DGS boys 4x100-meter relay team of Myllymaki, Smith, Coppedge and Becker placed 13th with a time of 51.50 seconds.
