Area athletes from the Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats and Hobson-Moore Titans competed in the first track and field meets last week. The Bearcats participated in the Cut Bank Pre-Eastern Invite and the Titans performed at the Laurel Opener Invitational. Both meets were on Thursday, April 6.

DGS Bearcats in Cut BankThe Bearcat girls placed ninth at the meet with 26 points, and the boys placed 10th at the meet with 20.33 points. First place finishers in their respective events include Kara Reed in the 300-meter hurdles, and Colter Howell in the 800-meter run.

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.