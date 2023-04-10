Area athletes from the Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats and Hobson-Moore Titans competed in the first track and field meets last week. The Bearcats participated in the Cut Bank Pre-Eastern Invite and the Titans performed at the Laurel Opener Invitational. Both meets were on Thursday, April 6.
DGS Bearcats in Cut BankThe Bearcat girls placed ninth at the meet with 26 points, and the boys placed 10th at the meet with 20.33 points. First place finishers in their respective events include Kara Reed in the 300-meter hurdles, and Colter Howell in the 800-meter run.
DGS girls resultsSenior Kara Reed placed first in the 200-meter hurdles with a time of 50.57 seconds. Reed also placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.92 seconds, fifth in the 100-meter dash at 13.90 seconds and fifth in the 200-meter dash at 29.56 seconds.
Senior Callie Donaldson placed 23rd in the high jump with a leap of 3–8, and placed 37th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 33.56 seconds.
Junior Reese Von Bergen placed 29th in the shot put with a throw of 21–10, and 33rd in the discus at 52–1. Von Bergen placed 37th in the long jump with a distance of 11–3, and placed 60th in the javelin with a throw of 49–11.
Sophomore Kaitaia Vincent placed 11th in the triple jump with a distance of 28–8.5, and placed 12th in the long jump at 13–5.25. Vincent placed 12th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.61 seconds, and placed 14th in the 200-meeter dash at 30.58 seconds.
Sophomore Royce Holzer placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 26–6, placed 33rd in the javelin at 68–11, and placed 48th in the long jump with a leap of 9–11.25.
Sophomore Lyla Mitchell placed 30th in the discus with a throw of 53–7, and placed 45th in the shop put at 17–11. Mitchell placed 52nd in the long jump with a leap of 8–2.25, and placed 59th in the javelin with a throw of 50–0.
Sophomore McKenzi Milburn placed 22nd in the long jump with a distance of 25–10, and placed 29th in the javelin with a throw of 69–9, and placed 40th in the long jump with a leap of 11–1.75.
Freshman Tycee McVicker placed 13th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.68 seconds, placed 21st in the 200-meter dash at 31.24 seconds, and placed 17th in the long jump with a leap of 12–10.75.
Freshman Hall Payshunce placed 17th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:51.92.
The girls 4x100-meter relay of McVicker, Vincent, Donaldson and Reed placed third with a time of 55.12 seconds.
DGS boys resultsSenior Colter Howell placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 4:47.47.
Senior Clayton Hofmeister placed 10th in the shot put with a throw of 36–45, and placed 16th in the discus at 98–11.
Sophomore Axel Becker placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 5–8, and placed 31st in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.82.
Sophomore Quinten Coppedge placed 62nd in the shot put with a throw of 27–11.5, placed 78th in the discus with a distance of 60–3.5, and placed 76th in the javelin at 64–11.
Freshman Tyce Smith placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.99, placed 20th in the long jump with a distance of 17–3.25, and placed 58th in the 100-meter dash at 13.32 seconds.
Freshman Kameron Myllymaki placed 24th in the javelin with a throw of 102–11, and placed 55th in the shot put at 29–9.
The 4x100-meter relay team of senior Ace Becker, Smith, Myllymaki and Axel Becker placed 17th with a time of 52.17.
Hobson-Moore Titans in LaurelThe Titans boys placed seventh with 12 points and the girls placed seventh with one point. Jackson Swanz won first place in the 300-meter hurdles while the Titans were competing with several Class A schools such as Laurel, Fergus, Hardin, Billings Central and Lockwood.
Hobson-Moore girls resultsSenior Riley Obert placed 17th in the discus with a throw of 66–85, and placed 22nd in the shot put at 24–10.5.
Sophomore Kate Martin placed sixth in 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:19.70, and placed ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:51.75.
Sophomore Nichelle Mueller placed 13th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 8:21.47, and placed 37th in the 100-meter dash at 18.38 seconds.
Freshman Lauren Deegan placed ninth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 39.73 seconds, placed 13th in the 100-meter dash at 14.92 seconds, and placed 32nd in the long jump with a leap of 11–8.5.
Hobson-Moore boys resultsJunior Jackson Swanz placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.78 seconds.
Junior Trace Gilbert placed ninth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.39 seconds, and placed 19th in the 200-meter dash at 25.92 seconds.
Junior Kaleb Morris placed 11th in the long jump with a leap of 17–2.5, and placed 100-meter dash at 12.75 seconds.
Junior Heath Drivdahl placed 12th in the javelin with a throw of 110–02, placed 29th in the shot put with a distance of 31–1, and placed 31st in the discus at 66–0.5.
Junior Landon Nichols placed 10th in the long jump with a leap of 17–04, placed 11th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.12 seconds, and placed 28th in the 200-meter dash at 27.29 seconds.
Sophomore David Cox placed 10th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:18.42, and placed 10th in the 3,200-meter run at 11:28.98.
Freshman Jacob Swanz placed 40th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.60 seconds.
Freshman Ashton Nachtigal placed 44th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.68 seconds, and placed 46th in the long jump with a distance of 11–11.00.
Freshman Mason Thom placed eighth in the 400-meter run with a time of 57.76 seconds, placed 21st in the 200-meter dash at 26.08 seconds, and placed 38th in the long jump with a distance of 14–2.5.
Freshman Tim Ridgeway placed 13th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.20, placed 30th in the javelin with a throw of 71–10, and played 33rd in the 200-meter dash at 27.59 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Morris, Gilbert, Jacob Swanz and Jackson Swanz placed sixth with a time of 49.41 seconds.
