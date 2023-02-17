The District 8C basketball tournament has begun with teams vying for a spot at the Northern C Divisional tournament to be held in Great Falls next weekend. The top three teams in each of the boys and girls brackets will advance.
The tournament started on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Fergus Fieldhouse with the girls bracket.
The no. 1 seeded Roy-Winifred took on the no. 8 seed Tri-City Titans. Roy-Winfred defeated Tri-City, 63-27, to advance to the semifinal.
The fourth ranked Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats took on the fifth ranked Centerville Miners in game two. DGSG pulled away with a 54-44 victory over the Miners and faced Roy-Winifred in the semifinal at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
In the loser-out bracket, Tri-City took on Centerville on Friday morning.
On the other side of the bracket, the no. 2 ranked Belt Huskies faced the seventh seeded Great Falls Central Catholic Mustangs. Belt handily defeated the Mustangs, 62-17, on Wednesday night to move on to the semifinal.
The no. 3 team Highwood Mountaineers played the Winnett-Grass Range Rams in the final game of Wednesday evening. Highwood defeated the Rams, 45-27, making a semifinal matchup between Highwood and Belt on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Winnett-Grass Range played Great Falls Central in loser-out action on Friday morning.
In the boys bracket, the top ranked Belt Huskies defeated the no. 8 ranked Tri-City Titans, 70-24, on Thursday morning, sending Belt to the semifinal.
The no. 4 ranked Centerville Miners defeated the no. 5 ranked Winnett-Grass Range Rams, 54-45, pitting Centerville against Belt in the semifinal on Friday evening, and Winnett-Grass Range against Tri-City Friday at noon.
The Roy-Winifred Outlaws, as the no. 2 seed, defeated the seventh ranked Highwood Mountaineers, 72-34, on Thursday afternoon.
The no. 3 ranked Great Falls Central Catholic Rams snuck out a win against the no. 6 seed DGSG Bearcats, 60-54, making a loser-out bracket of Highwood and DGSG on Friday afternoon, and a semifinal game between Roy-Winifred and GFCC on Friday evening.
