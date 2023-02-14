The Tri-City Titans and Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats have wrapped up their season and are headed to the District 8C basketball tournament in Lewistown beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15. Both the boys and girls teams will vie for a spot at the Northern Divisional tournament in Great Fall next weekend.

Roy-Winifred Girls

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.