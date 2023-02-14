The Tri-City Titans and Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats have wrapped up their season and are headed to the District 8C basketball tournament in Lewistown beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15. Both the boys and girls teams will vie for a spot at the Northern Divisional tournament in Great Fall next weekend.
Roy-Winifred Girls
The Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws are looking to defend their state championship title as they head into the District 8C basketball tournament.
The Lady Outlaws have dominated the courts all season, winning by at least 40 points and instigating the mercy rule in 12 of their 18 games.
After a conference win against Tri-City to start the season, the Lady Outlaws played two games at the Fergus Holiday Showcase tournament. They defeated Twin Bridges, but lost their only game of the season to North Country, 43-37.
Roy-Winifred quickly picked themselves back up and defeated the Belt Lady Huskies, 66-27, in their next game.
The Lady Outlaws finished the season with a 17-1 overall record, and a 14-0 conference record -- five wins more than second-ranked Belt who finished the season at 12-6.
The girls enter the District 8C tournament as the no. 1 seed and play the eighth ranked Tri-City Lady Titans in the opening round on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.
Roy-Winifred Boys
The Outlaw boys had an impressive season, finishing with a 16-2 overall record, tied with conference champions Belt Huskies. The difference was conference games, which Roy-Winifred had a record of 12-2, and Belt had 14-0. The only losses of the season for the Outlaws were against Belt.
Roy-Winifred has been an offensive powerhouse, winning 10 games by a margin of more than 20 points, and three by at least 15. One of their losses to Belt was by just 5 points as well.
The Outlaws enter the District 8C tournament as the no. 2 seed, and will open the tournament against the seventh ranked Highwood Mountaineers on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.
W-GR Girls
The Winnett-Grass Range Lady Rams have had some ups and downs as they finish out the regular season with a 5-13 overall record and a 4-10 conference record. They are the sixth seed heading into the District 8C basketball tournament.
The Lady Rams split their first four games to open the season, defeating Tri-City, then falling to Custer-Hysham, defeating Plevna, and losing to a tough DGSG Lady Bearcats team. The loss to DGSG sparked an eight-game losing streak before they were able to defeat Tri-City once again.
To finish out the season, Winnett-Grass Range fell to Belt and Highwood, defeated Great Falls Central, and lost to Jordan and the no. 1 ranked Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws in their last game of the regular season.
As the no. 6 seed, Winnett-Grass Range opens the District 8C tournament against the no. 3 Highwood Lady Mountaineers on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
W-GR Boys
While the Winnett-Grass Range Rams finish the season in fifth place, their ranking doesn’t fully represent how successful of a season they’ve had. Their conference record is tied with third ranked Great Falls Central and fourth ranked Centerville, each at 7-7. The Rams’ overall record is 10-8.
The Rams went on streaks throughout the season. They began with four wins in a row, defeating Tri-City, Custer-Hysham, Plevna and DGSG. They lost their next four games, facing tough teams and falling to Centerville, Belt, Highwood and Roy-Winifred. The team then won their next five games, defeating Jordan, DGSG, Centerville, Great Falls Central and Tri-City.
To finish out the season, Winnett-Grass Range fell to Belt, defeated Highwood, then lost to Great Falls Central, Jordan and Roy-Winifred.
Since the Rams are tied with Great Falls Central and Centerville in conference records, and each team had a win and a loss against each other team, the Taylor Points system was used to determine the final standings. Winnett-Grass Range had -10 Taylor Points, with Centerville having -7 and GFCC finishing with -4, sending the Rams to fifth place in the standings.
As the no. 5 seed, Winnett-Grass Range will face the no. 4 seed Centerville Miners on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m.
DGSG Girls
The DGSG Lady Bearcats had a successful season this year, finishing 12-6 overall and a 9-5 conference record, for a fourth-place standing heading into the District 8C tournament.
The season started with a non-conference overtime win against the Big Sandy Lady Pioneers, 55-52, before heading to the Fergus Holiday Showcase tournament where they won both non-conference games against Simms and Absarokee.
The team’s first conference wins were against the Winnett-Grass Range Lady Rams and Tri-City Lady Titans, giving the Lady Bearcats a 5-0 start to their season.
Their next two games were conference losses against the top ranked Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws and the third ranked Highwood Lady Mountaineers.
The Lady Bearcats then went on a massive run with a five-game winning streak. They defeated Great Falls Central, Belt, Centerville, Winnett-Grass Range and Tri-City. Their next loss again came at the hands of the ever-tough Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws.
Their next game was a rematch against Big Sandy, where again they went to overtime. This round, however, went to the Lady Pioneers, as Big Sandy defeated the Lady Bearcats, 56-54.
The Lady Bearcats finished their season with a win against Great Falls Central, losses to Highwood and Belt, then defeated Centerville for their final game of the regular season.
The Lady Bearcats begin the District 8C tournament with a rematch against the fifth ranked Centerville Lady Miners on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m. The top three teams will advance to the Northern C Divisional tournament in Great Fall starting Wednesday, Feb. 22.
DGSG Boys
The DGSG Bearcats finished the regular season in sixth place with a 6-12 overall and 5-9 conference record.
The Bearcats fell to the Big Sandy Pioneers before splitting two games at the Fergus Holiday Showcase, defeating North Country and taking an overtime loss to Simms. All three games were non-conference matches.
The team went back and forth in the win/loss column for the next six conference games. They defeated Tri-City, Highwood, Great Falls Central and Centerville in that time, while falling to Winnett-Grass Range, Roy-Winifred and Belt.
DGSG then went on a five-game losing streak at the hands of Winnett-Grass Range, Tri-City (in overtime), Roy-Winifred, Big Sandy and Great Falls Central.
The Bearcats finished their season with a win against Highwood and losses to the top ranked Belt Huskies, and Centerville.
DGSG starts the District 8C tournament against the third ranked Great Falls Central Mustangs on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. The top three teams will advance to the Northern C Divisional tournament in Great Falls starting Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Tri-City Girls
The Tri-City Lady Titans have had a rough season, but anything can happen once tournament season begins.
Tri-City enters the District 8C tournament in eighth place with one win and 17 losses, with a 1-13 conference record.
The Lady Titans fought hard all season, as three of their losses were determined by within just 5 points. Their win was against the Great Falls Central Catholic Lady Mustangs in an away game on Jan. 6.
The Tri-City girls face off against the no. 1 seeded Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. to start the tournament.
Tri-City Boys
The Tri-City Titans finished the regular season in eighth place with a 4-14 overall and 1-13 conference record.
The Titans began the season with two conference losses to Winnett-Grass Range and Roy-Winifred before going on a three-game win streak, defeating Twin Bridges, Absarokee and Jordan, all non-conference matchups.
The team struggled through the middle of the season, losing six in a row before gaining a conference win in overtime against their rival, the Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats, 64-56.
Tri-City lost the remainder of their games, while still putting up good offensive numbers and fighting hard each game.
The Titans will get a rematch against the no. 1 ranked Belt Huskies to start the District 8C tournament on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. The top three teams will advance to the Northern C Divisional tournament in Great Falls starting Wednesday, Feb. 22.