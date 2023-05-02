The Fergus Golden Eagles track and field team traveled to Butte to participate in the John Tomich Invitational meet on Saturday, April 29. The Fergus girls placed third with 67.5 points and the boys placed ninth with 31 points.
Fergus girls resultsPlacing in the top six and gaining points for the team were:
Senior Rylee Armstrong won first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.07 seconds, and won first place in the long jump with a leap of 16–4.25, a season record. Armstrong placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.46 seconds, and place fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 33–11.5.
Senior Aniya Ross placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 109–01, a personal record, and placed fifth in the shot put at 34–09.
Freshman Blythe Armstrong placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.63 seconds.
Freshman Sydney Wichman placed third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:38.54.
Freshman Grace Hicks placed second in the high jump with a height of 4–08, a personal record.
The girls 4x100-meter relay team of Grace Hicks, Elsie Crouse, Blythe Armstrong and Rylee Armstrong won first place with a time of 50.77 seconds.
Fergus boys resultsPlacing in the top six and gaining points for the team were:
Senior Avery Crouse placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.11 seconds, a personal record.
Senior Dalton Haugen placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:20.91.
Senior Gage Norslien placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.52 seconds, and placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 42.92 seconds, a season record.
Junior Christian Wolfe placed second in the shot put with a throw of 47–03.
Junior Sean Zimmer placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 136–04.
Junior Brody Jenness placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 142–09, a personal record.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Gage Norslien, Trent Grover, Matt Golik and Avery Crouse placed sixth with a time of 45.10 seconds.
The boys 4x400-meter relay team of Jett Boyce, Gage Norslien, Matt Golik and Avery Crouse placed fourth at 3:42.47.
