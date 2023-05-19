Late-inning runs for Laurel forced the Fergus Golden Eagles to drop their opening game of the divisional tournament on Thursday, May 8. Laurel defeated Fergus, 8-5.
Fergus began with a strong start, scoring three runs in the first inning while holding the Locomotives to none.
Eliazar Southard scored on a single ground ball to shortstop by Kylie Moline. Josie Dubbs scored on a ground out RBI by Kloe Southworth, and Anna Elam scored on a single line drive to left field by Regan Comes.
The Fergus defense played well for the next four innings, allowing a single run in each of the second, third and fifth innings. The Golden Eagles offense couldn’t muster any runs until the bottom of the fifth where they scored two and held their small lead. Runs in the fifth inning came from Southard and Jaden Martin, each with a home run.
Laurel managed to score two in the top of the sixth, and three in the top of the seventh, but the Golden Eagles couldn’t match the runs and Laurel came away with the 8-5 win over Fergus.
Southard led the Golden Eagles with two runs on two hits with one RBI from two at-bats. Southard, Southworth, Moline, Comes and Martin each had one RBI in the game.
Pitching for the Golden Eagles was Karolyne Southworth. Through seven innings, Southworth allowed eight runs on 10 hits, striking out one batter and walking two. She threw a .621 strike percentage.
The Golden Eagles moved to the loser-out bracket where they faced the Lockwood Lions at 9 a.m. on Friday. Fergus won the game, 10-9, on a walk-off run scored by Averi Sparks.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.