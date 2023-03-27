With only one graduating senior last year, and two returners, the Fergus girls fastpitch softball team is young, but ready to make waves this season.
“We have 15 underclassmen and six upperclassmen, which means we are still young, but with that youth we do have a lot of returning experience as we lost only one senior,” said Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold. “It’s tough to tell where we’re at until we see the field, but I’m excited by what I am seeing offensively in the cage.”
Mangold returns for his 14th year coaching Fergus softball. He is assisted by Kirsten Miller, Jeremy Long and McKenzie Salka.
Seniors this year include Karolyne Southworth and Emily Morris.
Southworth made the second team All-Conference as a pitcher last year. This year she will be on the mound for Fergus, as well as play utility. At pitcher, she sports a 6-9 record with 86 strikeouts in 83 innings, and has a .222 batting average.
Morris recently signed to play softball for Dickinson State University as an outfielder. for Fergus she has a .339 batting average with three home runs and 20 RBIs, and a .375 fielding percentage.
“Our success will ultimately hang on our defense, though,”Coach Mangold said. “Our schedule is tougher this year as we see Billings Central right out the gate, who were state runners-up last year, and return a lot. If our defense can get behind our pitchers allowing our offense the opportunity to come through in close games, I will always like our chances.”
Junior players this year are Eliazar Southard, Madeline Denton, Kylie Moline and Josie Dubbs.
Southard was an All-State selection at catcher last season, and led the Golden Eagles with a .479 batting average, 25 RBI’s and 28 runs. Denton will play outfield and had a .346 batting average, 19 runs and 10 stolen basses last season. Moline is a third base/outfielder with a .133 batting average, and Dubbs is a utility player with a .818 fielding percentage.
“We have a bit of everything from some good power in the lineup to speedy slappers,” Coach Mangold said. “Practices are going smoother with the experience we have coming back, and that helps to trickle information down to the freshman. More doing and less explaining is always a plus.”
Sophomores this season are Kayla Jensen, Kiya Foran, Jaden Martin, Kloe Southworth, Regan Comes, Ruth Long, Addy Vanek, Ava Robinson and Lani Ruckman.
Jensen is a pitcher/outfielder sporting a 4-3 record on the mound, with 37 strikeouts in 43 innings. Foran was a second team All-Conference player at shortstop last season with a .386 batting average, 25 runs, and a .807 fielding percentage.
Martin was a second team All-Conference player at first base last year with a .392 batting average, 19 RBIs and a .949 fielding percentage. Southworth was an honorable mention for All-Conference at outfielder/catcher with a .300 batting average, 20 RBIs and a .880 fielding percentage.
Comes plays middle infield with a .822 fielding percentage and a .222 batting average. Long plays third base with a .200 batting average. Vanek is an outfielder with 9 runs and a .688 fielding percentage. Ruckman will play outfielder for the Golden Eagles.
Robinson tore her ACL in basketball, and Coach Mangold said will be hard to replace her role, but her spirits are high and she will be ready again next year. Last season she finished with a .400 batting average with 12 runs.
“The versatility and depth is what I like most,” Coach Mangold said. “We have the ability to strike in many ways offensively, can put a lot of girls into the game to use individual strengths and even our first year players are farther along than I expected. I also like what I’m seeing from our pitchers. Obviously, Karolyne and Kayla will be our mainstays, and both have gotten some extra jump on their pitches this offseason and Kiya is a formidable third option right now.”
Incoming freshmen this year are Anna Elam, Shyanne Ricks, Averi Sparks, Jose Maier, Kiera Southard, Sydney Wichmann, and Cheyenne Aanenson.
“Pitching is often the name of the game, and Anna Elam and Averi Sparks are learning the ropes and I wouldn’t be surprised that they could eat a few innings to keep the future building,” Mangold said, “It’s an exciting time to see so much interest in our younger ages and community for the upcoming years, and we always want to put a solid product on the field, but right now it's working on the little things and, like last year, we want to be playing our best ball come tourney time.”
There are 13 returning letter winners on a total roster of 21. Katrina Ferris is the team manager this year.
Last season, the Golden Eagles finished with an 11-13 record and a second place finish at the Northeast A Divisional tournament for a state playoff berth.
“Watching the turn around from the beginning to the end was a significant highlight from last season,” Coach Mangold said. “It was a struggle to get reps outside at the beginning, and when the weather broke, we were finally able to understand the game with so many underclassmen. We started the season 1-7, finally understood roles and how to play as a team to finish 10-6 the second half. Seeing that improvement is always exciting. Of course, second at Divisional and a come from behind win at the State Tournament over Park was a by-product of that work.”
Coach Mangold said that due to not having enough practices, the team won’t be at full strength team wise until hopefully their home tournament on April 6-7.
The Golden Eagles are set to play their home opener against Billings Central on Thursday, March 30, before heading to Hardin on Friday, March 31.
