With only one graduating senior last year, and two returners, the Fergus girls fastpitch softball team is young, but ready to make waves this season.

“We have 15 underclassmen and six upperclassmen, which means we are still young, but with that youth we do have a lot of returning experience as we lost only one senior,” said Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold. “It’s tough to tell where we’re at until we see the field, but I’m excited by what I am seeing offensively in the cage.”

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.