The Fergus Golden Eagles girls basketball team are firing on all cylinders at just the right time as they finished the regular season on a 3-game win streak. The girls defeated Sidney, 55-49, Lockwood, 65-37, and Hardin, 44-35, to end the regular season.
The team has had ups and downs this year. After defeating Butte Central in the first game of the season, they fell to Dillon, Billings Central and laurel before beating Glendive. The team lost two to Miles City and Hardin, defeated Sidney, then lost to Havre and Lockwood.
After winning against Glendive at home, the Golden Eagles lot to Miles City, Laurel and Billings Central. The final three games were all wins as Fergus has been playing excellently together this last week.
Fergus finishes the season with a 7-11 overall record, and a 4-4 conference record, putting them in third place in the Northeast A conference. They will enter the Eastern A Divisional tournament next week and take on the Laurel Locomotives in the opening round of the tournament.
