The Fergus Golden Eagles girls basketball team played their hearts out but lost fell just one game away from making it to the state A tournament. Though they had a tough draw, playing every game of the divisional tournament at 9 a.m., the girls persevered. 

Opening the divisional tournament with a loss to the Laurel Locomotives, 66-51, the Golden Eagles went on to get an incredible 51-48 comeback win over the Park (Livingston) Rangers.

