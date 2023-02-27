The Fergus Golden Eagles girls basketball team played their hearts out but lost fell just one game away from making it to the state A tournament. Though they had a tough draw, playing every game of the divisional tournament at 9 a.m., the girls persevered.
Opening the divisional tournament with a loss to the Laurel Locomotives, 66-51, the Golden Eagles went on to get an incredible 51-48 comeback win over the Park (Livingston) Rangers.
The game was close early, as Park gained a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but by halftime, the Rangers had built a 30-21 lead.
Fergus showed how strong they were by playing a great second half. The Golden Eagles scored 17 points in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth, while holding the Rangers to just 9 points in each quarter. At the end of the game, Fergus won, 51-48.
Aniya Ross led the Golden Eagles with 19 points, followed by Kiya Foran with 11.
The Golden Eagles went on to face the eventual third-place finishers, Billings Central Catholic Rams. Fergus fell to the Rams, 66-37, to finish out their season.
Lewistown played hard, but at the end of the first quarter, Billings led, 10-4. The Golden Eagles played a strong second quarter, gaining 15 points, but at halftime, the Rams led, 34-19. With Fergus scoring 7 points in the third and 11 points in the fourth, Billings Central won the game, 66-37.
Ross led her team with 18 points, followed by Foran with 9. Kayla Jensen and Sam Sciuchetti each scored 2 with Lexya Burnham scoring 4 and Elsie Crouse netting 1.
The Golden Eagles finish the season with a 7-11 record. They will graduate seniors Aniya Ross, Kim Curry, and Elsie Crouse.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.