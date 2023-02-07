The Fergus Golden Eagles girls basketball team defeated the Dawson County (Glendive) Red Devils, 50-41, on Friday night, then fell to a tough Miles City Cowgirls team, 58-34, on Saturday to split weekend conference games. The Golden Eagles are currently ranked third in the Northeast A Conference.

Fergus douses Red DevilsThe Golden Eagles controlled the game early, taking an 8-0 lead. Six of those points were from senior Aniya Ross, with two coming from sophomore Ava Robinson.