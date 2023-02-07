The Fergus Golden Eagles girls basketball team defeated the Dawson County (Glendive) Red Devils, 50-41, on Friday night, then fell to a tough Miles City Cowgirls team, 58-34, on Saturday to split weekend conference games. The Golden Eagles are currently ranked third in the Northeast A Conference.
Fergus douses Red DevilsThe Golden Eagles controlled the game early, taking an 8-0 lead. Six of those points were from senior Aniya Ross, with two coming from sophomore Ava Robinson.
It wasn’t until just under halfway through the first quarter Glendive was able to put points on the board. The Red Devils managed to close the gap, going on a 6-point run, but Fergus stifled the would-be comeback with their own 6-point run toward the end of the opening quarter. Four of those points came from sophomore Kiya Foran.
Fergus led, 15-6, at the end of the first quarter.
Glendive tried to maintain pace with the Golden Eagles in the second quarter, with each team going back-and-forth on field goals the entire period. At half-time, Fergus maintained a 23-19 lead.
Fergus senior Elsie Crouse and sophomore Lexy Burnham scored the majority of points for Fergus in the third quarter, with Glendive gaining just a few more on Fergus. At the end of the third quarter, Fergus had a 5-point lead, 38-33.
Foran hit a 3-pointer to open scoring of the final quarter. Glendive tried to comeback and brought the score within 2 points, but Fergus held their ground, with Ross sinking a field goal and Foran hitting a 3-pointer toward the end of the quarter.
At the final buzzer, Fergus won, 50-41.
Cowgirls defeat Golden EaglesThe Fergus Golden Eagles celebrated senior night against the Miles City Cowgirls on Saturday, Feb. 4. Seniors Aniya Ross, Elsie Crouse, and Kim Curry were honored with their coaches before the game.
The game began with Miles City winning the face-off and sinking a 3-pointer right out of the gate. Fergus answered with a field goal by Ross, and a free throw by Curry to tie the game. Ross then fought her way to the basket to gain a Fergus lead, but Miles City hit two 3-pointers in a row to end the first quarter with the Cowgirls ahead, 9-5.
Miles City then sank a 3-pointer and made three free throws in a row to increase their lead.
Fergus tried to gain some points back with Lexy Burnham and Ava Robinson each making layups, but Miles City kept the pressure on. At halftime, the Cowgirls led, 29-14.
In the third quarter, Ross and Crouse each made a field goal, with Robinson and Foran each making 3 pointers, but Miles City would not give in. At the end of the third quarter, Miles City built a 44-26 lead.
The Golden Eagles worked hard and never gave up, but at the end of the game, Miles City won, 58-34.
The Golden Eagles went on to play their makeup game against the Laurel Locomotives on Tuesday, Feb. 7. They will play Billings Central at home on Thursday, Feb. 9 before heading to Sidney for their last away game of the season on Friday, Feb. 10. They will finish out the regular season with a two-game homestand against Lockwood on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Hardin on Thursday, Feb. 16.