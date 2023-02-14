The Fergus Golden Eagles girls basketball team defeated the Lockwood Lions, 65-37, on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Fergus girls began their game against the Lions with a 9-0 scoring streak. It wasn't until the five minute mark of the first quarter Lockwood was able to put points on the board.
Lockwood went on a 6-point run, bringing the score to within 2, but Lexya Burnham grabbed a rebound and dished the ball to Aniya Ross for a layup just before the end of the first quarter. Fergus led, 15-11, at the end of the first.
Ross added another field goal to start the second quarter. Kim Curry assisted Ross with a 3-pointer on the next play, extending the Fergus lead.
Lockwood went on another run, bringing the score back to within a 2-point deficit, trailing Fergus, 22-20. In the final minute of the first half, Ross added a pair of field goals, but Lockwood scored two free throws and a layup with three seconds remaining in the half.
At halftime, Fergus led, 26-24, and the third quarter was all Golden Eagles.
Kiya Foran opened the second half with a 3-pointer. On the next play, Burnham came down with the offensive rebound, passed the ball to Ross, who gave it to Foran for another 3-pointer.
Lockwood was able to gain a field goal at the halfway point of the third quarter, but it was the only time they would score in the third.
Fergus went on a 7-point run the rest of the quarter, and at the end of the third, the Golden Eagles built a 43-26 lead.
Lockwood drew first blood in the final quarter of the game, but Fergus never eased up. Excellent teamwork with crisp passes allowed Fergus to inch away with their lead.
In the final minute of the game, Foran hit another 3-pointer, then on the last play of the game, Fergus perfectly executed an inbound passing play to Ross for another 3-pointer. At the final buzzer, Fergus won the game, 65-37.
