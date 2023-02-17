For the first time in Fergus High School history, the Golden Eagles boys basketball team finished the regular season undefeated. The perfect season was capped of by the Golden Eagles defeating the Hardin Bulldogs at home, 110-66, in which junior Fischer Brown had a 54-point night and several slam dunks were made.
“It’s great, we’ve accomplished what we wanted for the regular season, which was win the conference and get the no. 1 seed,” Fergus Head Coach Scott Sparks said. “Then, once we accomplished that, it turned into ‘let’s go 18-0 for the first time in Fergus history,’ and tonight we sat back and let them have fun.”
The Golden Eagles have outscored their opponents, 1296-841, this season. They’ve won every game by at least 10 points, save for two games.
“It feels great, but we know it won’t mean a whole lot in three weeks,” senior Royce Robinson said. “We’re going to stay focused, stay humble and hit our main goal.”
Robinson hit the 1,000-point club this season, having accumulated at least 1,000 points over his high school career. Brown also joined the 1,000-point club this season as a junior.
“We started tonight with our intensity, and got a lot of easy buckets out of that when Fish (Brown) had a hot hand, so we kept feeding him,” Coach Sparks said. “Once we built that lead, we just let them play and have some fun.”
The first game of the season was a rematch of last year’s state championship game against the Butte Central Maroons. Butte Central won the 2022 state championship on a last-second, buzzer beater half-court shot, giving Fergus a second place finish. This time, however, Fergus would not be stopped. They defeated Butte Central, 79-66.
The team went on to defeat Dillon, Billings Central, Laurel, Havre, Glendive, Miles City, Hardin and Sidney – all by double digit points. Their next game was a challenge against a tough Lockwood team where Fergus won by their lowest margin of the season at just 2 points.
“We have a brotherhood,” said Fergus senior Gage Norslien. “We go through ups and downs together, and going through that makes it fun playing with this group of guys. It’s fun putting up this many points, but everything we’ve done is in the past, and we haven’t accomplished our goal just yet. We still have a lot to prove.”
Fergus went on to defeat Laurel, Havre, Glendive, Miles City, Billings Central and Sidney before facing Lockwood one last time in the regular season. That game, Fergus won, 69-41.
“Our camaraderie together and our team chemistry is hard to find anywhere else,” Robinson said. “We love each other, play well together and that’s all there is to it. We do everything together – we play sports together, hang out together, win games together. We have some great talent and when we put our minds together, it’s hard to stop.”
The Golden Eagles finished the regular season in spectacular fashion, defeating Hardin, 110-66. In the first quarter alone, Robinson had three dunks, and Brown scored 20 points. At halftime, Fergus led, 59-25, and by the end of the third period, the Golden Eagles built a 90-53 lead.
“It’s crazy, when you go out there and get to play with your bet friends, and be able to do it successfully, it’s awesome,” Norslien said. “When you’re playing and having fun together, it’s easier to be successful.”
Fergus finishes the season with an 18-0 overall record and an 8-0 conference record. They will enter the Eastern A Divisional tournament as the no. 1 seed, and look to defend their Divisional championship title. Their first game will be against the winner of the Laurel and Sidney game.
“I’m excited for it,” Coach Sparks said. “This team is hungry, and they’ve been focused, and it really is a special group of kids. They love to win and they love being with each other. Now, we have to get focused on the next step in the journey, which is winning the divisional tournament, defending our divisional title and moving on to the state tournament.”
Coach Sparks said a big part of his team’s success has been the fans and the community who have supported them.
“I’d like to thank the community, and we’re proud to be here,” Coach Sparks said. “I’ve been absolutely amazed at the great environment our kids get to play in. I hope they’ve enjoyed it as much as we’ve enjoyed having them here to support us.”