For the first time in Fergus High School history, the Golden Eagles boys basketball team finished the regular season undefeated. The perfect season was capped of by the Golden Eagles defeating the Hardin Bulldogs at home, 110-66, in which junior Fischer Brown had a 54-point night and several slam dunks were made.

“It’s great, we’ve accomplished what we wanted for the regular season, which was win the conference and get the no. 1 seed,” Fergus Head Coach Scott Sparks said. “Then, once we accomplished that, it turned into ‘let’s go 18-0 for the first time in Fergus history,’ and tonight we sat back and let them have fun.”

