The Fergus Golden Eagles were able to get out on the field last weekend as they played host to a round-robin softball tournament at the d’Autremont Complex on Thursday and Friday, April 6-7. The Fergus varsity team went 3-1 on the weekend, with the JV squad going 2-0.

“It was awesome finally getting a game in,” said Fergus varsity head coach Mike Mangold. “It was a great start to the season. I saw a lot of positives, and the negatives aren’t things that will be a huge adjustment — mostly things we just haven’t been able to go through at practice yet.”

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.