The Fergus Golden Eagles were able to get out on the field last weekend as they played host to a round-robin softball tournament at the d’Autremont Complex on Thursday and Friday, April 6-7. The Fergus varsity team went 3-1 on the weekend, with the JV squad going 2-0.
“It was awesome finally getting a game in,” said Fergus varsity head coach Mike Mangold. “It was a great start to the season. I saw a lot of positives, and the negatives aren’t things that will be a huge adjustment — mostly things we just haven’t been able to go through at practice yet.”
The first game on Thursday morning was a loss against Conrad, 6-4. Conrad opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with one run, but Fergus came back and scored three in the bottom of the first. From there, Conrad was able to score another five runs while holding Fergus to just one more run, giving Conrad the win.
On Thursday afternoon, Fergus found their game and defeated Lockwood, 8-4. Lockwood started with two runs in the first inning, but Fergus answered with three runs in the bottom of the first. Lockwood then scored two runs in the third inning, but again the Golden Eagles had an answer, scoring three in the bottom of the third. After that, Fergus scored once in the fourth and once in the fifth to get the win.
“In all of our games, we let our opponents jump out to early leads and had to work from behind,” Coach Mangold said. “The good thing was, we had the desire to claw back and eventually take control in all but one of the games. We need to figure out what we need to do before we step on the field to get us ready individually and as a team.”
In the Friday morning game, Fergus defeated Hardin, 7-2. Hardin went up, 2-0, scoring in the top of the second and fourth innings. The Fergus bats flew in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs to take a commanding lead. After Fergus scored two in the bottom of the fifth, Fergus came away with the victory.
“We had a few base running mistakes, but we were also more aggressive than normal in a lot of situations this time of year,” Coach Mangold said. “It was also nice to see the speed we have from some younger players that we will be using a lot this season.”
In the last game of the tournament for the Golden Eagles varsity team, Fergus defeated Glasgow, 8-5. Glasgow jumped to an early lead, scoring one run in the top of the first. With no runs scored in the second, Fergus took control of the game, scoring three in the bottom of the third.
Glasgow fired back, scoring three in the top of the fourth inning, and once in the top of the fifth, taking a 5-3 lead. Fergus wouldn’t give up and scored two in the fifth, and three in the sixth, while holding Glasgow to no runs the remainder of the game, giving the Golden Eagles the 8-3 win.
“Offensively, we were a bit wound up and trying to do too much, causing us to lose focus in our initial at-bats,” Coach Mangold said. “After one time through the line-up, we made good adjustments and our bats started to come alive.”
Eliazar Southard led the Golden Eagles with five runs on four hits and two RBIs on the weekend. Kylie Moline had eight RBIs on six hits, and Jaden Martin had four runs on six hits with five RBIs and a home run.
The Fergus JV team ran the field for both their games, defeating Colstrip-Lame Deer, 20-0, on Thursday, then beat Custer County, 17-6, on Friday.
The Golden Eagles varsity team went on to play their home opener against the Custer County Cowgirls on Tuesday, April 11, after press time. Their next home game will be against Sidney on Saturday, April 22.
“Now that the fields are finally playable, we can start to spend more time on coaching and less on field work.,” Coach Mangold said. “There is no doubt that we are further ahead than last year, yet still a long ways to go.”
