After weather would not cooperate, the Fergus Golden Eagles boys and girls track and field teams were able to participate in the Laurel Opener Invitational on Thursday, April 6. The Fergus girls placed second at the meet with 111 points, and the boys also placed second with 85 points.
Fergus girls results
Placing in the top six and scoring points for their team are:
Senior Elsie Crouse placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.06 seconds. Senior Rylee Armstrong won first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.71, and placed second in the long jump with a leap of 15–06.
Senior Aniya Ross placed second in the shot put with a throw of 43–7.5, and placed fifth in the discus with a distance of 98–8.5. Senior Chelsie Brand placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 29–7.5.
Junior Koryanne Lisle placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.40, and placed sixth in the 100-meter dash at 14.14 seconds. Junior Megan Vaughn placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:52.06.
Junior Alex Naber placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 15:10.75. Junior Samantha Schiuchetti won first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.19 seconds, and placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.90 seconds.
Sophomore Lexya Burnham placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 102–7.5. Sophomore Madison Martin placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 7–00.
Freshman Grace Hicks placed sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.91. Freshman Sydney Wichman placed third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:06.47. Freshman Paige Householder placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:26.82.
Freshman Molly Sura placed second in the pole vault with a height of 7–06. Freshman Blythe Armstrong placed fourth int he 100-meter dash with a time of 14.07 seconds.
The Fergus A 4x100-meter relay team of Koryanne Lisle, Elsie Crouse, Rylee Armstrong and Blythe Armstrong won first place with a time of 51.80 seconds. The Fergus B 4x100-meter relay team of Grace Hicks, Dani Rutten, Molly Sura, and Kealey Ackaret, all freshmen, placed third with a time of 55.62 seconds.
The Fergus A 4x400-meter relay team of Rylee Armstrong, Koryanne Lisle, Blythe Armstrong and Samantha Schiuchetti placed second with a time of 4:30.46. The Fergus B 4x400-meter relay team of Grace Hicks, Paige Householder, Sydney Wichman and Madison Martin placed fourth with a time of 5:22.04.
Fergus boys results
Placing in the top six and scoring points for their team are:
Senior Avery Crouse placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.01, and placed sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.34. Senior Dalton Haugen placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:13.16.
Senior Gage Norslien won first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.12 seconds. Senior Jett Boyce placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.94 seconds.
Senior Matt Golik placed third in the javelin with a throw of 141–08.
Junior Christian Wolfe won first place in the shot put with a throw of 50–02. Junior Sean Zimmer won first place in the discus with a throw of 147–06.
Junior Maxx Ray placed fifth in the javelin with a throw of 129–4.5.
Sophomore Dash Ruff won first place in the pole vault with a height of 10–00. Sophomore Trent Grover placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 9–00. Sophomore Parker Miner placed fifth in the pole vault with a height of 8–06.
Freshman McKay Shobe placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 5–08.
The Fergus A 4x100-meter relay team of Gage Norslien, Matt Golik, Trent Grover and Avery Crouse placed second with a time of 45.33 seconds. The Fergus B 4x100-meter relay team of Colter Morris, McKay Shobe, Lucas GOlik and Brendan Fiscus, all freshman, placed fifth with a time of 48.92 seconds.
The Fergus 4x400-meter relay team of Avery Crouse, Maxx Ray, Gage Norslien and Matt Golik won first place with a time of 3:41.18.
The Golden Eagles track and field teams will host the Fergus Invitational on Thursday, April 13, after being postponed due to the weather.
