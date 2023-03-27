The Fergus Tennis boys and girls teams are gearing up for a new season with Sherry Breidenbach and Shannon Fisk coaching this year. There are 12 returning letter winners, eight girls and four boys, on a total roster of 32 players and two managers, Loise Bex and Aunika Davidson.
“We had great representation at the divisional tournament last year from both our boys and girls players,” Breidenbach said. “We had many hard-fought matches that didn’t quite go our way. Skyler Rutten qualified for the StateTournament in girl’s singles.”
This year’s seniors include Catherine deGuzman and Makala Dick for girls, and Zachary Hoots and Joe Workman for boys.
Junior girls include Rutten, Tali Teso, Lexi Breidenbach, Isha Vanderbeek, Julia Kunau, Lauren Plagenz, Jenna Vaughn, Anna Welsh, Noemi Arigo, and Taya Stephens.
Junior boys include Mitchel LePage, Owen Day, Carter Ricks, Kaiden Gardner, and Gavin Jones.
Sophomore girls include Allison Elings, Cami Aanenson, Maggie Fulbright, and Ava Jameson. Sophomore boys include Aiden O’Neal, and Tegan Petzack.
“We have an experienced and hard working group of sophomore and junior girls for both singles and doubles,” Coach Breidenbach said. “Our boys numbers are low, but we have a group of returners who have worked hard in the off season. We’re looking forward to these young men being able to shine as a result of their hard work. We also have 11 returning players who received academic all state last year.”
Incoming freshman include Izzy Smith, Maya Dengel and Emma Farley for girls and Sam Barta for boys.
“Our players are hard working, kind, respectful and coachable,” Coach Breidenbach said. “They’re a group of awesome human beings that are a pleasure to coach.”
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.