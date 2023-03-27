The Fergus Tennis boys and girls teams are gearing up for a new season with Sherry Breidenbach and Shannon Fisk coaching this year. There are 12 returning letter winners, eight girls and four boys, on a total roster of 32 players and two managers, Loise Bex and Aunika Davidson.

“We had great representation at the divisional tournament last year from both our boys and girls players,” Breidenbach said. “We had many hard-fought matches that didn’t quite go our way. Skyler Rutten qualified for the StateTournament in girl’s singles.”

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.