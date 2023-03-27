Several athletes are returning to the track as the spring sports season begins for Fergus High School. The Golden Eagles track and field team have several returning athletes who performed well last year, as well as incoming freshman who look to make strong performances.
There are 11 seniors, 12 juniors, 12 sophomores and 20 freshman out for track this year, with 20 returning letterwinners.
Head Coach of the Fergus Golden Eagles is Steve Olson, who has been coaching track and field since 1996. His assistants are Coach Vic Feller at pole vault and throws, Coach Gary Cecrle at sprints and hurdles, Coach Orin Johnson at jumps, javelin and relays, and Volunteer Coaches Mike Hamling at throws and Suzie Flentie at distance runners.
“I would just like to thank my coaching staff for all the hours they put in getting our kids ready for the season, especially with this horrible weather we are having,” Coach Olson said. “I look for a strong year out of both our girls and boys this year. We have a lot of freshmen out this season and from the looks of it early on, they could be very strong in the years to come, if not this year for some of them.”
Placing at the Divisional meet last year were Rylee Armstrong, who won both hurdles, long and triple jump, as well as placing third in the 100-meter dash. Aniya Ross took second in the shot put, fifth in the javelin and sixth in the discus. Sam Sciuchetti took third in the 300-meter hurdles. Lidia D’Hooge took fifth in the discus, and Chelsie Brand took sixth in the shot put.
For the boys, Gage Norslien won the 300-meter hurdles, Sean Zimmer won the discus, Jett Boyce took fifth in the 11o-meter hurdles and Matt Golik took sixth in the javelin.
At the state meet, Armstrong took second in the triple jump, fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump. Ross took fourth in the shot put.
For the boys, Norslien took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles. Zimmer took fourth in the discus and Golik took fifth in the javelin.
“Thanks to all the kids that are out for track and the hard work they are putting in,” Coach Olson said. “I appreciate each and every one of you for your hard work and dedication to the FHS track and field team. Go Golden Eagles!”
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.