Last weekend, athletes for the Fergus boys and girls wrestling teams competed at the Eastern A Divisional meet to vie for a spot at the State wrestling tournament. Overall, the boys team placed seventh with 102 points, and the girls placed fourth with 48.5 points.
The following are the place finishers for the Fergus Golden Eagles.
Fergus girls
Rebecca Birdwell, sophomore, won first place in the 107-pound division. Birdwell received a bye in the semifinal round. In the championship match, Birdwell won by technical fall over Laurel’s Zoey Wombolt, 16-0.
Camryn Fiscus, freshman, won third place in the 120-pound division. Fiscus received a bye in the quarterfinal round. She fell to Miles City’s Grayle Fox in the semifinal round. Fiscus received a bye in the consolation semifinal. In the third place match, Fiscus won by decision over Havre’s Brooklyn Wilting, 11-8.
Lidia D’Hooge, sophomore, won fourth place in the 145-pound division. D’Hooge won by fall over Glendive’s Sophia Schock in the quarterfinal round. In the semifinal, D’Hooge fell to Havre’s Aubree Erickson. D’Hooge received a bye in the consolation semifinal. In the third place match, D’Hooge fell to Miles City’s Ariana Ellison.
Kate Maxwell, junior, won second place in the 152-pound division. Maxwell received a bye in the semifinal round. In the championship match, Miles City’s Kya Gilmore won by fall over Maxwell.
Fergus boys
Aiden Snyder, freshman, did not place in the 103-pound division. Snyder felt Sidney-Fairview’s Gordon Knapp in round one. In consolation round one, Snyder fell to Glendive’s Hunter Mcgrane.
Colt McCord, freshman, did not place in the 103-pound division. Kona Fandrich of Lockwood won by major decision over Mcord, 12-2, in round one. McCord received a bye in consolation round one. In round two, Sidney-Fairview’s Tyson Syth won by fall over McCord.
Preston Johnson, sophomore, won sixth place in the 113-pound division. Johnson received a bye in round one. In the quarterfinal, Cale Needs of Hardin won by fall over Johnson. In consolation round two, Johnson won by decision over Lockwood’s Jarod Bowen, 9-3. In round three, Johnson won by fall over Miles City’s Trent Penrod. In the consolation semifinal, Jake Phalen of Miles City won by fall over Johnson. In the fifth place match, Laurel’s Konner Heath won by decision over Johnson, 3-0.
Brian Blackadar, freshman, did not place in the 120-pound division. Blackadar received a bye in round one. In the quarterfinal, Sidney-Fairview’s Brody Keysor won by fall over Blackadar. In consolation round two, Carson Propp of Sidney-Fairview won by major decision over Blackadar, 15-3.
Stockton Stroh, freshman, placed seventh in the 120-pound division. In round one, Sidney-Fairview’s Brody Keysor won by fall over Stroh. Stroh received a bye in consolation round one. In round two, Stroh won by fall over Tyler Allamong of Park-Sweet Grass. In round three, Billings Central’s Trystan Knight won by decision over Stroh, 7-2. In the seventh place match, Stroh won by decision over Miles City’s Carson Gardner, 6-1.
Damen McCord, senior, won sixth place in the 126-pound division. McCord received a bye in round one. In the quarterfinal, Havre’s Reed Mantle won by fall over McCord. In consolation round two, McCord won by fall over Oscar Toulouse of Park-Sweet Grass. In round three, McCord won by major decision over Havre’s Colter Solomon, 13-4. In the fifth place match, Laurel’s Holden Hoiness won by injury default over McCord.
Jake Simac, junior, did not place in the 132-pound division. In round one, Laurel’s Eli Hill won by fall over Simac. Simac received a bye in consolation round one. In round two, Glendive’s Gresyn Hostetler won by fall over Simac.
Brendin Fiscus, freshman, did not place in the 145-pound division. In round one, Miles City’s Morgan Buckingham won by fall over Fiscus. Fiscus received a bye in consolation round one. In round two, Lockwood’s Trace Steinmetz won by decision over Fiscus, 7-2.
Zac Chinn, sophomore, did not place in the 152-pound division. In round one, Miles City’s Deegan Tvedt won by fall over Chinn. Chinn received a bye in consolation round one. In round two, Billings Central’s Layne Alexander won by fall over Chinn.
Carson Nelson, junior, won sixth place in the 160-pound division. In round one, Nelson won by decision over Miles City’s Ryan Paxon. In the quarterfinal, Hardin’s Miles Wells won by major decision over Nelson, 14-1. In consolation round two, Nelson won by fall over Billings Central’s Liam Aldrich. In round three, Nelston won by decision over Havre’s Landen Caplette. In the consolation semifinal, Laurel’s Owen Younger won by fall over Nelson. In the fifth place match, Glendive’s Jaden Silha won by decision over Nelson, 3-1.
Wyatt Elam, junior, won second place in the 170-pound division. Elam received a bye in round one. In the quarterfinal round, Elam won by fall over Miles City’s manny Goche. In the semifinal round, Elam won by fall over Tucker Shepardson of Park-Sweet Grass. In the championship match, Laurel’s Camden Johnson won by decision over Elam, 4-3.
Quinn Boogman, junior, did not place in the 170-pound division. Boogman received a bye in round one. In the quarterfinal, Havre’s Pierce Caplette won by decision over Boogman, 10-5. In consolation round two, Hardin’s Jackson Baker won by decision over Boogman, 2-1.
Jack Pallett, freshman, won seventh place in the 182-pound division. Pallett received a bye in round one. In the quarterfinal, Lockwood’s James Mills won by decision over Pallet, 6-4. In consolation round two, Pallett won by fall over Lockwood’s Trey Daly. In round three, Sidney-Fairview’s Thor Fulcrum won by fall over Pallett. In the seventh place match, Pallett won by fall over Billings Central’s Sam Cooper.
Peyton Hartford, sophomore, won fourth place in the 182-pound division. In round one, Hartford won by fall over Lockwood’s Trey Daly. In the quarterfinal, Hartford won by fall over Billings Central’s Jace Schaible. In the semifinal, Miles City’s Easton DeJong won by major decision over Hartford, 8-0. In the consolation semifinal, Hartford won by fall over Sidney-Fairview’s Thor Fulgram. In the third place match, Lockwood’s James Mills won by injury default over Hartford.
Jett Boyce, senior, won first place in the 205-pound division. In round one, Boyce won by fall over Havre’s Brandon Healy. In the quarterfinal, Boyce won by fall over Laurel’s Kingston Oe. In the semifinal round, Boyce won by decision over Jaiden Gibson of Miles City, 3-0. In the championship match, Boyce won by fall over Billings Central’s Seth Benge.