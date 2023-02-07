Preston Johnson

Fergus sophomore Preston Johnson grapples with his opponent from Hardin during the Eatern A Divisional tournament in Havre last weekend.

Last weekend, athletes for the Fergus boys and girls wrestling teams competed at the Eastern A Divisional meet to vie for a spot at the State wrestling tournament. Overall, the boys team placed seventh with 102 points, and the girls placed fourth with 48.5 points.

The following are the place finishers for the Fergus Golden Eagles.

Camryn Fiscus

Fergus freshman Camryn Fiscus controls her opponent during the Eastern A Divisional wrestling tournament in Havre last weekend.
Stockton Stroh

Fergus Golden Eagle freshman Stockton Stroh wrestles at the Eastern A Divisonal wrestling tournament in Havre Last weekend.