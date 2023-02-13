The Fergus Golden Eagles wrestling team sent 11 wrestlers to the Metra in Billings for the state tournament last weekend.

Three Lewistown wrestlers made their way to their state championship matches, with sophomore Rebecca Birdwell winning the state title, senior Jett Boyce placing second, and junior Wyatt Elam placing second. Senior Damen McCord also reached podium status with a fifth place finish.

