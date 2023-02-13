The Fergus Golden Eagles wrestling team sent 11 wrestlers to the Metra in Billings for the state tournament last weekend.
Three Lewistown wrestlers made their way to their state championship matches, with sophomore Rebecca Birdwell winning the state title, senior Jett Boyce placing second, and junior Wyatt Elam placing second. Senior Damen McCord also reached podium status with a fifth place finish.
In the girls 107-pound championship bracket, Birdwell received a bye in the first round. In round two, Birdwell pinned Kaelynn Vanderpool of Corvallis in 3:43. In the quarterfinal match, Birdwell defeated Grace Buck of Chinook with a 9-5 decision.
In the semifinal, Birdwell defeated Harley Labuda of Big Sandy with a pin in 3:11. In the championship match, Birdwell won by defeating Brooke Yeadon of Kalispell by a 4-1 decision.
In the Class A 205-pound bracket, Boyce came into the tournament last the Eastern A Divisional champion. He defeated Durai Mahkuk of Polson, pinning him in 1:01 in the opening round. In the quarterfinal round, Boyce defeated Trevor Lewis of Hamilton by a 7-0 decision.
In the semifinal, Boyce defeated Derrick Saltzman of Hamilton by a pin in 2:54. In the state championship match, Boyce fell to the no. 1 ranked wrestler in the Western A Divisional, Jace DeShazer from Libby.
In the 170-pound championship bracket, Elam opened the tournament as the no. 2 seed of the Eastern A. Elam defeated Bodee Davis of Corvalis in the first round with a pin in 5:06. In the quarterfinal, Elam defeated Pierce Caplette of Havre with a 10-1 major decision.
In the semifinal, Elam defeated the Western Division no. 1 seed with a 16-0 technical fall. In the state championship match, Laurel’s Camden Johnson, the no. 1 seed in the Eastern A, just barely defeated Elam with a 3-2 decision.
In the 126-pound championship bracket, McCord opened the tournament as the sixth ranked wrestler out of the Easter A with a 15-11 decision victory over Ben White of Corvallis. In the quarterfinal round, McCord lost to Dalton Hinbauch, the no. 2 seed from the East, by a 7-1 decision.
In the second round of the consolation semifinal, McCord defeated Landree Aurand by forfeit. In the consolation quarterfinal, McCord defeated Reed Mantle of Havre with a pin in 2:37. In the semifinal, McCord fell to Austin Berry in 4:24. In the fifth-place match, McCord defeated laurel’s Holden Hoiness by a 17-1 technical fall.
Representing Fergus well, but not placing on the podium were freshman Camryn Fiscus, junior Kate Maxwell, sophomore Preston Johnson, freshman Stockton Stroh, junior Carson Nelson, freshman Jack Pallett, and sophomore Peyton Hartford.
The Golden Eagles wrestling team will graduate seniors Damen McCord, Seth Hicks and Jett Boyce.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.