Lewistown was host to the Montana Middle School Championships on Saturday, March 4. It was a record-breaking year as 701 wrestlers came to town to compete.
The following are the results for the Fergus team.
Andrew Ruckman, 70 pounds
Ruckman received a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinal, Cuyler Clark of Team Champs won by technical fall over Ruckman, 15-0. In consolation round two, Ruckman won by fall over Hayden Kuper of Butte in 0:15. In consolation round three, Ty Tisdal of Chief Joseph Middle School won in the ultimate tie breaker over Ruckman, 2-2.
Jett Patterson, 70 pounds
In round one, Andrew Rau of Billings Darkhorse won by fall over Patterson in 1:18. In consolation round one, Hayden Kuper of Butte won by decision over Patterson, 15-10.
Jacob Wittmier, 75 pounds
In round one, James Laslovich of Chief Joseph Middle School won by fall over Wittmier in 2:12. Wittmier received a bye in consolation round one. In consolation round two, Wittmier won by decision over Ryder Swenson of Belgrade, 6-0. In consolation round three, Wittmier won by fall over Bryson Peterson of Team Champs in 0:29. In consolation round four, Brody Nedens of Hardin won by technical fall over Wittmier, 19-2.
Miles Ruckman, 80 pounds
Ruckman received a bye in the first round. IN round two, David Ryder of Billings Heights won by fall over Ruckman, 1:03. In consolation round two, Karsten Davis of Malta won by fall over Ruckman in 2:59.
Waylon Ritchey, 115 pounds
In round one, Ritchey won by fall over Jayson Davison of Three Forks in 2:22. In championship round two, Brooks Brosovich of Team Champs won by technical fall over Ritchey, 16-1. In consolation round two, Michael Hughes of Laurel won by fall over Ritchey in 2:05.
Colt Patterson, 115 pounds
In round one, John Jackson of Chief Joseph Middle School won by fall over Patterson in 0:18. Patterson received a bye in consolation round one. In consolation round two, Reece Hammond of Simms won by fall over Colt Patterson in 1:01.
Tucker Stewart, 125 pounds
In round one, Evan Coey of Chief Joseph Middle School won by fall over Stewart in 2:35. Stewart received a bye in consolation round one. In consolation round two, Liam Leduc of Flathead Valley Wrestling Club won by fall over Tucker Stewart in 0:21.
Kelso Ritchey, 130 pounds
In round one, Jack Ryan of Team Champs won by fall over Ritchey in 1:04. Ritchey received a bye in consolation round one. In consolation round two. Tavis Daly Chief Joseph Middle School won by fall over Ritchey in 0:49.
Conel Penrose, 171 pounds
Penrose received a bye in round one. In round two, Willard Windchief of Chief Joseph Middle School won by fall over Penrose in 1:00. Penrose received a bye in consolation round two. In consolation round three, Brayden Goff of Team Champs won by fall over Conel Penrose in 0:05.
