Sixty-six little eagle wrestlers started the 2023 wrestling season with excitement the first week of Fergus Wrestling Club practices. Their excitement continued through the first three wrestling events of the year.
“The season started off fast,” Coach Miles Fox said. “I think we got off on the right foot. We have a strong team with a unified mindset; we are resilient and motivated. Our wrestlers are always trying to get better and work harder, giving everything they’ve got at every practice, every match.”
Fergus Wrestling Club team members range in age from 5 to 18 years old. They compete in Little Guy Association meets and tournaments, Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), USA Wrestling and open tournaments.
Helltown ThrowdownNine grapplers participated in the Helltown Throwdown on Jan. 14 in Helena. Keaton Fox placed fifth in the 10U, 63-pound bracket with one pin, three wins by decision and two losses.
“We took nine wrestlers to a very competitive tournament; it was a great learning opportunity,” Coach Fox said. “It’s going to be a fun season; I look forward to watching our kids find their own styles and improve.”
Wrestling hard and not placing were Mylz Sweeny in the 6U division, Parker Shelagowski in the 8U division, Jace Sweeney and Jimmy Francis in the 10U division, Jacob Wittmeir, Andrew Ruckman and Kelso Ritchey in the 12U division, and Waylon Ritchey in the Middle School division.
Shelby Little Guy meetTwenty-two wrestlers grappled in a Little Guy Association meet on Jan. 21 in Shelby, where wrestlers were paired with boys and girls in their age and weight classes. They received ribbons and medals for their efforts.
“We started our first round a little rusty, but the kids really started opening up going into the second and third rounds,” said Coach Shaun Ruckman. “We still have a lot of work to do, but all in all we were very pleased with the day, and we coaches are excited for the season.”
Wrestling in the 6U division and winning were Zane Barrett, Rocky Carr, Ryal Johnson, Hallie Larson, Landon Loberg, Parker Shelagowski, Swade Stewart, Mylz Sweeney and Brayden Zeiler. In the 8U division, Tony Castillo, Braxton Fink, Lucas Metcalf and Jace Sweeney won matches; Rex Carr and Nolan Rubidge wrestled hard but did not win.
Hunter Jennings, Rettick Johnson and Jimmy Francis represented FWC in the 10U division. Jennings and Johnson both won matches; Francis wrestled hard but did not win. Andrew Ruckman, Miles Ruckman and Jacob Wittmeir won matches in the 12U division; Bentley Fredenberg, Paxton Fredenberg and Conel Penrose wrestled hard but didn’t win.
Conrad Little Guy meetWintry weather couldn’t keep five Fergus wrestlers and their families from traveling to Conrad, Mont., for the Conrad Little Guy meet on Jan. 28, where wrestlers received ribbons and medals for their efforts.
“We had five kids wrestle 15 matches, and we came out with seven wins and seven losses,” Coach Kiel Randle said. “They wrestled really well for a group of young kids. Three of the kids had never wrestled a match before.”
Zane Barrett won two matches in the 6U division. First time wrestlers Korbyn Randle and Lyndon Randle each won one match in the 8U division. First time wrestler Aharabella Madrid-Heath wrestled hard but lost all her matches in the 10U division. Bridger Fleming-Farris won three matches in the 10U division.
“We still have room for improvement,” said Randle. “But, the season is still young.”
Conrad CrusherMore than 600 young wrestlers on 28 teams converged on the mats last weekend for the Conrad Crusher Little Guy wrestling tournament.
Twenty-three grapplers represented the Fergus Wrestling Club of Lewistown, many wrestling for the first time.
“We have lots of new kids that we’re excited to see how they progress throughout the season,” Coach Dylan Kelly said. “We are overall very happy with how everyone did in Conrad.”
Fergus Wrestling Club has 58 wrestlers on its roster this season. The team members range in age from 5 years to 14 years old. Fergus Wrestling Club participates in Little Guy Association meets and tournaments, as well as Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) tournaments.
Fergus Wrestling Club placed eighth overall of 28 teams in the Conrad Crusher and had 13 individually placed wrestlers:
Ryan Pearce placed sixth in the 6U, 43-pound bracket. Aiden Shirey placed fourth in the 6U, 46-pound bracket. Braxton Fink placed second and Rycker Erickson placed fourth in the 6U, 49-pound bracket.
Jace Sweeney placed fourth in the 8U, 50-pound bracket. Bridger Ferris-Fleming placed third in the 8U, 78-pound bracket.
Jett Patterson placed fifth in the 10U, 65-pound bracket. Andrew Ruckman placed first, Paxton Fredenburg took second and Bentley Fredenburg placed fourth in the 10U, 69-pound bracket.
Gibby Koch placed third and Kelso Ritchey placed fourth in the 10U, 127-pound bracket. Waylon Ritchey placed third in the 12U, 90-pound bracket.
While half the team was in Conrad, seven Fergus Wrestling Club members traveled to compete in the Crazy Train Classic AAU meet in Laurel, Mont., which had a total of 710 wrestlers from 37 Montana and Wyoming teams.
“Our wrestlers started off the season with a great showing at the Crazy Train Classic,” Coach Shaun Ruckman said. “Last year’s season wasn’t much of a season due to Covid; we are very thankful to be in wrestling room again and ecstatic we get to go to meets and tournaments with few to no limitations.”
Fergus Wrestling Club placed 25th overall and had five individual placings:
Reagan DeCock took first in the Girls Midget 60 bracket, and Rettick Johnson earned third place in the Midget 60A bracket. Holden York placed fifth in the Midget 55 bracket.
Jacob Wittmier took fifth place and Miles Ruckman placed sixth in the Novice 70 bracket.
“We are off to a good start and seeing lots of strong competition and kids rising to the challenge of wrestling,” concluded Coach Miles Fox. “We have a lot of new faces this year and it is good to see more kids joining the sport.”
Fergus Wrestling Club wrestlers practice three days every week and compete in weekend events, January through March. For more information, follow the Fergus Wrestling Club on Facebook.