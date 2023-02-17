Fifty-five Fergus Wrestling Club grapplers took to the mats in the Belt Little Guy Meet last weekend.
“For a lot of kids, this was their very first wrestling tournament,” Coach Miles Fox said. “I feel we had a good day. I saw where we need improvement, and I saw where we are excelling. After this weekend, I think our kids are ready to get after it.”
The 54 competitors wrestled a total of 164 matches on Saturday, Feb. 11, winning 81 matches, 43 of which were won by pins. Winners received medals if they won their last matches. Those who lost received red ribbons for their efforts.
Twelve Little Eagle wrestlers competed in the 6U division. Zayne Barrett, Rocky Carr, KoBurn Hoge, Ryan Johnson, Hallie Larson, London Loberg, Ryan Pearce, Ethan Schwedhell, Parker Shelagowski, Swade Stewart, Mylz Sweeney and Brayden Zeiler won matches with pins and wins. Nate Francis wrestled hard but lost three matches.
In the 8U division, 21 Little Eagle wrestlers competed for ribbons and medals. Winning with pins and points were Shawnie Bowen, Wrigley Eames, Ryker Erickson, Braxton Fink, Kinley Fox, Wess Lemmon, Ahrabella Madrid-Heath, Lucas Metcalf, Lyndon Randle, Tyce Shevela, Aiden Shirey, Jace Sweeney and Lincoln Wahl. Rex Carr, Tony Castillo, Colton Hangartner, Mitchell Hicks, Kayden Kassmier, Korbyn Randle, Colee Smith and Henry Wirtz wrestled hard but lost their matches.
Twelve wrestlers competed in the 10U division. Waylen Eames, Bridger Ferris-Fleming, Keaton Fox, Jimmy Francis, Cooper Grewell, Rettick Johnson, Dylan McCoy, J.D. Scheffelmaer, Kash Shevela and Callan Smith won matches with pins and points. Kash Hrubes wrestled hard but lost three matches.
Nine wrestlers competed in the 12U division. Winning with pins and points were Bentley Fredenberg, Paxton Fredenberg, Alex, Koch, Kelso Ritchey, Waylon Ritchey, Andrew Ruckman, Kade Vanek and Jacob Wittmier. Conel Penrose wrested hard but came up short.
“I really enjoyed seeing all the Fergus kids wrestle,” said Jesse Scheffelmaer, first-time FWC coach. “Win or lose, the kids had really good attitudes about their matches. The sportsmanship was above what I expected from all the teams.”