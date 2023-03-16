Team

FWC wrestlers and coaches walk through the Parade of Athletes before the Little Guy State tournament began in Shelby.

The Fergus Wrestling Club took fifth place overall with 38 young grapplers participating in the Little Guy State tournament last weekend in Shelby.

“Our team left everything on the mat,” said Coach Chad Francis, “and they got great results.”

Podium

FWC 10U wrestlers Bridger Ferris-Fleming and Jimmy Francis stand on the podium after placing first and fifth place respectively.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters