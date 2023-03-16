The Fergus Wrestling Club took fifth place overall with 38 young grapplers participating in the Little Guy State tournament last weekend in Shelby.
“Our team left everything on the mat,” said Coach Chad Francis, “and they got great results.”
6U Bracket Results
Brayden Zeiler placed second in the 37A bracket with two pins, a win by decision and a loss.
Mylz Sweeney did not place in the 40A bracket, but wrestled hard winning one by forfeit and losing two matches.
KoBurn Hoge placed third in the 43A bracket with a win by forfeit and two pins and two losses.
Swade Stewart placed fourth in the 43B bracket with four pins and two losses.
Ryan Pearce placed second in the 46A bracket with two pins, two major decisions, a decision and one loss.
Nate Francis did not place in the 49A bracket but wrestled hard with two losses.
Hallie Larson placed fourth in the 49B bracket with three pins and two losses.
Zayne Barrett took first place in the 61-pound bracket with four pins.
8U Bracket Results
Wrigley Eames took first place in the 46 bracket with one pin, one forfeit and two wins by decision.
Kinley Fox did not place in the 50A bracket but wrestled hard with two byes and two losses.
Jace Sweeney took third place in the 54A bracket with three pins, one win by decision, one bye and two losses.
Aiden Shirey took fourth place in the 54B bracket with two wins by decision, one bye and two losses.
Korbyn Randle did not place in the 54B bracket but wrestled hard with two byes and two losses.
Braxton Fink did not place in the 58A bracket but wrestled hard with one pin, one by and two losses.
Aharabella Madrid-Heath did not place in the 58B bracket but wrestled hard with one forfeit and two losses.
Tyce Shevela took fifth place in the 58C bracket with two pins, one bye, one sudden victory loss in overtime, and one loss.
Wess Lemmon took third place in the 62B bracket with two pins, one win by decision and two losses.
Tony Castillo took sixth place in the 62C bracket with one pin, one bye and three losses.
Lucas Metcalf did not place in the 66A bracket but wrestled hard with a bye and two losses.
Lyndon Randle did not place in the 66B bracket but wrestled hard with a bye and two losses.
Mitchell Hicks took sixth place in the 70A bracket with two byes, one pin and three losses.
Henry Wirtz did not place in the 70B bracket but wrestled hard with two byes and two losses.
Lincoln Wahl did not place in the 74 bracket but wrestled hard with one forfeit and two losses.
Rex Carr took fifth place in the Heavy Weight bracket with a bye, forfeit and two losses.
10U Results
Waylen Eames took second place in the 61 bracket with two major decision wins, four wins by decision and one loss.
Keaton Fox took third place in the 65A bracket with two pins, one win by decision and two losses.
Jesse Scheffelmaer took fourth place in the 65B bracket with one bye, one pin, one major decision and two losses.
Kash Shevela did not place in the 73 bracket but wrestled hard with one pin and two losses.
Jimmy Francis took fifth place in the 85 bracket with two pins, one win by decision and two losses.
Bridger Ferris-Fleming took first place in the 85 bracket with two pins and two tech falls.
Gibby Koch took second in the Heavy Weight bracket with three pins, one bye and one loss.
12U Results
Andrew Ruckman took third place in the 74 bracket with one loss and one win by decision.
Jacob Wittmier took first place in the 78 bracket with one win by major decision and one pin.
Kade Vanek took second place in the 86 bracket with one win by decision, one bye, one win in sudden victory overtime and one loss.
Waylon Ritchey took first place in the 114 bracket with one pin and one forfeit.
Kelso Ritchey did not place in the 130 bracket with one pin and two losses.
Conel Penrose took third place with two losses.
“We had an extremely fun and successful tournament at Little Guy State this past weekend,” said Coach Miles Fox. “I could see our hard work paying off and couldn’t be prouder of our team and our wrestlers. I am excited to use the momentum heading into our final meets at the AAU State and the Montana Open.”
