The Fergus Wrestling Club finished this year’s wrestling season with strong showings in the State AAU and Montana Open meets in Billings.
“We came up short on a couple of chances to be on the podium, but the kids wrestled very well considering the tough competition they were exposed to,” said Coach Shane. “We are very proud of them.”
Montana 2023 AAU State
Fergus Wrestling Club finished 32nd overall in the Montana AAU State tournament on March 17-19, with 18 wrestlers taking the mats in the Metra.
Ryal Johnson took home champion hardware, winning the Tot 35 bracket with four pins against opponents. KoBurn Hoge took second place in the Tot 45 bracket with a tech fall, three pins, one forfeit and one loss. Mylz Sweeney wrestled hard in the Tot 45 bracket but did not win.
Parker Shelagowski wrestled hard but did not place in the Bantam 60 bracket, with one pin, one major decision, one sudden victory (overtime) win and two losses. Kinley Fox wrestled hard but did not win in the Bantam Girls 50 bracket. Becklee Bowen also wrestled hard but did not place in the Bantam Girls 50 bracket with one pin and two losses.
Keaton Fox wrestled hard but did not place in the Midget 65 bracket with two pins and two losses. Rettick Johnson also wrestled hard in the Midget 65 bracket, winning second place with three pins, two wins by decision and one loss. Shawnee Bowen wrestled hard but did not place in the Midget Girls 70 bracket with one pin and two losses.
Jacob Wittmier and Andrew Ruckman wrestled hard but did not place in the Novice 75 bracket. Wittmier had one pin and two losses; Ruckman had two major decision wins, one decision win and two losses. Jimmy Francis wrestled hard but did not place in the Novice 90 bracket, with one pin and two losses. Maybry Bowen wrestled hard but did not win in the Novice Girls 75 bracket.
Brian Blackadar and Tucker Stewart wrestled hard but did not win in the Cadet 120 bracket. Jack Pallett took sixth place in the Cadet 182 bracket with two losses and a forfeit. Wyatt Elam took second place in the Elite 170 round robin with two wins by decision and one loss.
2023 Montana Open
Fergus Wrestling Club took 55th overall in the 2023 Montana Open tournament of 157 teams, 141 Montana and 16 out-of-state teams. Twenty-three FWC wrestlers competed in the three-day tournament.
“This tournament had over 2,000 wrestlers competing and we had a great showing,” said Coach Shaun Ruckman. “Congrats to all our kids for busting their tails all year and finishing strong.”
Parker Shelagowski took home the champion trophy for the 6U 61 bracket, with one major decision win, two decision wins and one pin. Ryal Johnson took fifth place in the 6U 37 bracket with three pins and two losses. Mylz Sweeney wrestled hard but did not place in the 6U 40 bracket with two losses. KoBurn Hoge took sixth place in the 6U 43 bracket with three pins and three losses. Nate Francis wrestled hard but did not place in the 6U 49 bracket with one win by decision and two losses. Rocky Carr wrestled hard but did not place in the 6U 55 bracket with one pin, one tech fall and two losses. Zayne Barrett wrestled hard but did not win in the 6U 61 bracket.
Rex Carr took third place in the 8U 120 round robin with two losses. Jace Sweeney wrestled hard but did not place in the 8U 54 bracket, with two decision wins and two losses. Korbyn Randle wrestled hard but did not win in the 8U 58 bracket. Lyndon Randle wrestled hard but did not place in the 8U 70 bracket with one win by forfeit and two losses.
“We finished our season over the past couple of weekends at AAU State and the Montana Open. Two very big tournaments with great competition,” said Coach Miles Fox. “We wrestled well, and our hard work in the practice room over the past three months was visible on the mat. I couldn't be more proud of our wrestlers, coaches and parents on a very successful season.”
Reagan Decock took fifth place in the Girls 10U 65 bracket with one pin, one decision win and two losses. Jesse Scheffelmaer and Rettick Johnson wrestled hard but did not place in the 10U Under 65 bracket, each with one pin and two losses; Keaton Fox wrestled hard but did not place in the 10U Under 65 bracket with one pin, one decision win and two losses. Jimmy Francis wrestled hard but did not place in the 10U 89 division with two pins and two losses. Kelso Ritchy wrestled hard but did not win in the 10U and Under 127 bracket.
Andrew Ruckman wrestled hard but did not place in the 12U 74 bracket with one tech fall win and two losses. Jacob Wittmier also wrestled hard but did not win in the 12U 74 bracket. Paxton and Bentley Fredenberg wrestled hard but did not win in the 12U 78 bracket. Waylon Ritchy wrestled hard but did not win in the 12U 114 bracket. Tucker Stewart also wrestled hard but did not win in the 15U 123 bracket.
Overall, the Fergus Wrestling Club grapplers wrestled 987 matches in 20 meets in three months with a 49.85% win record.
“We want to thank all of our parents and kids for a great season,” said Coach Shaun Ruckman. “We put these kids through vigorous practices two to three times a week and they keep coming back for more. Their parents put countless miles on their vehicles getting them to practices and battle Montana winter roads every weekend to get their kids to meets. We couldn’t run a successful club without all of our great families.”
