The Fergus Wrestling Club finished this year’s wrestling season with strong showings in the State AAU and Montana Open meets in Billings.

“We came up short on a couple of chances to be on the podium, but the kids wrestled very well considering the tough competition they were exposed to,” said Coach Shane. “We are very proud of them.”

