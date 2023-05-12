The Fergus Golden Eagles track and field team traveled to Miles City on Tuesday, May 9, to compete in the John Polich Invitational meet. The FHS girls took second place with 123 points, and the boys also placed second with 93 points.
The following are the individual performers who placed in the top six of their events, earning points for the team.
Fergus girlsSenior Rylee Armstrong won first place in four events, including as part of the 4x100-meter relay team. Armstrong won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.22 seconds, won the long jump with a leap of 17–01, and won the triple jump at 34–9.5, a season record.
Senior Aniya Ross placed third in the shot put with a throw of 35–00, third in the discus at 109–02, a personal record, and placed sixth in the javelin at 89–7.5.
Senior Elsie Crouse placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.68 seconds.
Junior Koryanne Lisle placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.77 seconds, a season record, placed fifth in the 200-meter dash at 28.15 seconds, a season record, and placed sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:05.19, a personal record.
Junior Samantha Schiuchetti placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.36 second, a season record, and placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.09 seconds.
Freshman Blythe Armstrong gained a personal record in three events. Armstrong placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.55 seconds, placed third in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.50 seconds, and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.03 seconds.
Freshman Sydney Wichman won first place in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:04.80, a personal record, and placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:12.72, another personal record.
Freshman Paige Householder placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:56.13.
Freshman Grace Hicks placed sixth in the high jump with a height of 4–06.
The girls 4x100-meter relay team of Grace Hicks, Elsie Crouse, Blythe Armstrong and Rylee Armstrong won first place with a time of 50.51 seconds.
The girls 4x400-meter relay team of Kealey Ackaret, Koryanne Lisle, Samantha Schiuchetti, and Dani Rutten placed fourth with a time of 4:29.12.
Fergus boysSenior Avery Crouse won first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.20 seconds.
Senior Matt Golik placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.00 seconds.
Senior Gage Norslien placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.56 seconds, a season record, and placed third in the javelin with a throw of 146–10, a personal record.
Senior Jett Boyce placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.06 seconds, a season record.
Junior Sean Zimmer won first place in the discus with a throw of 150–10, a personal record.
Junior Christian Wolfe placed second in the shot put with a throw of 48–2.5.
Sophomore Trent Grover placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.67 seconds, and placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 11–00, a personal record.
Sophomore Dash Ruff placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 17–10.75, a personal record.
Freshman Lucas Golik placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 36–06, a personal record.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Gage Norslien, Trent Grover, Matt Golik, and Avery Crouse placed third with time of 45.44 seconds.
The boys 4x400-meter relay team of Avery Crouse, Matt Golik, Gage Norslien, and Jett Boyce placed third with a time of 3:46.15.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.