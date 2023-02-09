Matthew Golik

Fergus senior Matthew Golik (center) sits with his family as he signs on to play football for Carroll College. Golik was part of the 2022 Fergus Golden Eagles state championship football team.

 Matthew Strissel Sports Editor

Fergus High School senior Matthew Golik is the latest in a trio of Golden Eagles football players to sign on to play football for the Carroll College Saints. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound tight end completed 569 all-purpose yards and scored nine touchdowns his senior year on his way to helping the Golden Eagles win a state championship.

“Playing football with my two guys [Gage Norslien and Jett Boyce], when they decided Carroll was the spot for them, I knew it was the spot for me, too,” Golik said. “I’m looking forward to being with my good friends, and continuing to play football with my teammates.”

