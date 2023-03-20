Brown at State

Fergus junior Fischer Brown (left) takes a shot during the Class A state championship game. Brown was recently named the MaxPreps Montana Player of the Year.

 Matthew Strissel
Brown vs Hardin

Fergus junior Fischer Brown eyes his shot during the game against Hardin this season. Brown broke the Fergus school record by scoring 54 points in the game.

Fergus junior basketball all-star Fischer Brown was named the MaxPreps Player of the Year for Montana basketball. The junior guard helped the Golden Eagles two an undefeated 24-0 record and the program’s first state championship since 1979.

Since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school basketball by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on teams success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.