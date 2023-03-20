Fergus junior basketball all-star Fischer Brown was named the MaxPreps Player of the Year for Montana basketball. The junior guard helped the Golden Eagles two an undefeated 24-0 record and the program’s first state championship since 1979.
Since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school basketball by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on teams success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
On the season, Brown averaged 23.1 points per game, shooting an 81 free-throw percentage and sank 48 of 110 3-pointers for 48 percent from outside the line. He averaged 6.7 rebounds per game, and had 54 steals, 66 assist and 23 blocks on the season.
Brown also broke the Fergus High School record by scoring 54 points in a single game during the 110-66 rout of the Hardin Bulldogs in the Golden Eagles’ last game of the regular season.
