Kara Reed’s fellow 16 track teammates are behind her (figuratively and literally) as she signs her Letter of Intent at the Stanford School Gym. Shown here are (in the back row, from left) teammates Colter Howell, Tyce Smith, Kameron Myllymaki, Axel Becker, Clayton Hofmeister and Ace Becker. In the middle row, from left, are Reese Von Bergen, Royce Holzer, Payshunce Hall, Tycee McVicker, Lyla Mitchell, Kaitaia Vincent and McKenzi Milburn. Seated are Coach Claire Mikeson, Kara Reed, and Coach Connie Becker. Track members not in the photo are Callie Donaldson and Quinten Coppedge.
“I don’t really remember the first time I ran the hurdles. I feel like I have always done them,” said Stanford Senior and DGS athlete Kara Reed. “It would have been in sixth grade. Our coach was Wyatt Woodhall. It probably wasn’t very pretty, but I have only fallen bad once. It wasn’t then ... I must have liked it right away.”
For DGS, Reed runs the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
In addition to Coaches Connie Becker and Claire Mikeson, Bob Hammer has helped Kara Reed a lot in hurdles. Athletics also come naturally to her. Her mother was strong in track and her father’s best high school sport was wrestling.
Recently, Reed signed her letter of intent to run track for Dickinson State University. The signing took place in the Stanford gym at the beginning of track practice. Photos were taken with her parents, Fred and Tara Reed, as well as with her track team and coaches, Connie Becker and Claire Mikeson, on Friday, March 24.
“Fred and I are very proud of her and all her hard work,” said her mother Tara Reed in a follow-up conversation. Tara had been a mid-distance runner in high school. “She always tries to do her best and works hard.”
“When I’m in the blocks, before the starting gun goes off, there’s an adrenaline rush that is one of my favorite parts of the track,” said Reed.
This season, for a sixth event, Reed will have the chance to run one, if not both relays because DGS has enough girls for the event.
“We have 16 athletes out for DGS track this year, which is exciting. Kara’s enthusiasm and success in track have a lot to do with that positive track culture,” said Coach Connie Becker.
Reed’s first year of High School track was her sophomore year due to Covid putting the brakes on track her freshman year. In her first year, she qualified for the state track meet. Before that, she won all her events at district that year. She made the podium on the 300-meter hurdles in 2021 and placed fourth at state in Montana. She also qualified for state her junior year, but was just shy of the podium in sixth place.
“For 2023, she is training to have an outstanding senior year on the track as well,” said Coach Becker. “Kara is a work horse in all sports, but track is truly her passion. She usually competes in five events at all of our meets, and she would do more if the rules would allow it. She is a coach’s dream. Dickinson will be blessed to have her as a part of their program. I think she will see huge success there.”
The DGS track season so far has been a series of indoor practices and cancellations, but Thursday, April 6, is their first meet of the season at Cut Bank for their Pre-Easter meet. DGS was signed up to be at Fergus that day, but Fergus had to cancel, so DGS implemented plan B.
This year, the meets lined up include the Cal Weasley Memorial Meet in Havre, Great Falls Catholic Central at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls, the Top 8 also at Memorial Stadium, and the Al Walker Memorial in Laurel, among others. DGS is also participating the Spring Runoff in Stanford on April 22, which is a benefit for the Basin Wellness Center.
Kara, who is in Close Up, will be in Washington D.C. for eight days this moth, April 15 — 23. Her coach Claire Mikeson will be with her, so they will likely get some training in.
The remaining teammates will be at the Spring Runoff in place of a meet that day since the Close Up group will still be gone to DC. The Spring Runoff’s course, which one can walk or run, is from the Stanford City Park out to the Basin Seed elevators on Elevator Rd.
Kara plans to study nursing at Dickinson State. She is also interested in becoming a dental hygienist. Reed was also scouted by Montana Tech in Butte and Carroll College in Helena.
“I think Dickinson will be a great fit for her academically and with their track program,” said Kara’s mom Tara Reed. “It would have been nice to have her closer, but out of the options we had toured [Tech and Carroll], Dickinson was the best fit … I am proud of her for wanting to run track in college. With her love of sports, she will always be in good health and shape her entire life.”
