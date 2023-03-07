Forty-five young wrestlers stormed the Fort Benton gym last Saturday to test their skills on the mats.

“Collectively, I think Fort Benton Little Guy was one of the best tournaments of the year,” Coach Miles Fox said. “We are doing some of our best wrestling as we look toward our state tournaments coming. I am confident we will finish our season strong.”

