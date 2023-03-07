Forty-five young wrestlers stormed the Fort Benton gym last Saturday to test their skills on the mats.
“Collectively, I think Fort Benton Little Guy was one of the best tournaments of the year,” Coach Miles Fox said. “We are doing some of our best wrestling as we look toward our state tournaments coming. I am confident we will finish our season strong.”
In the 6U division, 11 FWC wrestlers participated, eight of which won matches. Zayne Barrett, Rocky Carr, KoBurn Hoge, Hallie Larson, Landon Loberg, Ryan Pearce, Ethan Schwedehelm and Swade Stewart won matches. Nate Francis, Caine Krogstad and Mylz Sweeney werestled hard but came up short.
In the 8U division, 16 FWC wrestlers grappled for the win; 13 were successful. Rex Carr, Tony Castillo, Wrigley Eames, Kinley Fox, Mitchell Hicks, Wess Lemmon, Aharabella Madrid-Heath, Lucas Metcalf, Lyndon Randle, Korbyn Randle, Tyce Shevela, Jace Sweeney and Lincoln Wahl won matches. Wrestling hard but not winning were Colton Hangartner, Aiden Shirey and Henry Wirtz.
In the 10U division, 8 FWC wrestlers took to the mats. Waylen Eames, Bridger Fleming-Ferris, Keaton Fox, Jimmy Francis and Kash Shevela won matches. Cooper Grewell, Kash Hrubes and Hunter Jennings did not win.
In the 12U division, 7 FWC wrestlers tested their skills on the mats and won matches: Bentley Fredenberg, Paxton Fredenberg, Kelso Ritchey, Waylon Ritchey, Andrew Ruckman, Jacob Wittmier and Kade Vanek.
Ten FWC wrestlers grappled at the Havre Little Guy meet on Friday night. Rocky Carr, KoBurn Hoge and Ethan Schwedhelm won matches in the 6U division. Rex Carr, Lincoln Wahl and Jaxson Zibell won matches in the 8U division. Kash Hrubes won a match in the 10U division, and Jacob Wittmier won two matches in the 12U division. Wrestling hard but not winning matches were Tucker Zibell in the 10U division and Andrew Ruckman in the 12U division.
“The kids did pretty well against some new competition,” said Coach Shane Ruckman. “They are using the skills we are teaching them and becoming stronger wrestlers.”
The Fergus Wrestling Club also participated in the Big Spring Brawl on Sunday, March 5 in Lewistown. The team took second place at the meet with 78 points.
The following are the results for each home-town wrestler in their age and weight class.
Boys 6U, 35 poundsBrayden Zeiler, first place.
Boys 6U, 40 poundsRyal Johnson, first place.
Mylz Sweeney, third place.
Boys 6U, 45 poundsRyan Pearce, third place.
Swade Stewart, fourth place.
Koburn Hoge, fifth place.
A Boys 6U, 50-50 poundsEthan Schwedhelm, fifth place.
B Boys 6U, 50-55 poundsCaine Krogstad, fifth place.
Nate Francis, sixth place.
Boys 6U, HeavyweightParker Shelagowski, first place.
Zayne Barrett, third place.
Landon Logerg, fourth place.
Girls 6U, 45-50 poundsHallie Larson, fourth place.
Becklee Bowen, fifth place.
Boys 8U, 49-53 poundsWrigley Eames, third place.
Nolan Rubidge, fifth place.
Ryker Erickson, seventh place.
Aiden Shirey, eighth place.
Boys 8U, 56 poundsJace Sweeney, second place.
Braxton Fink, sixth place.
A Boys 8U, 62 poundsTyce Shevela, fifth place.
Wess Lemmon, sixth place.
B Boys 8U, 62 poundsTony Castillo, fourth place.
Jaxson Zibell, third place.
Lucas Metcalf, sixth place.
Boys 8U, 70 poundsColton Hangartner, eighth place.
Boys 8U, 85-110 poundsRex Carr, second place.
Lincoln Wahl, third place.
Kayden Kassmier, sixth place.
Girls 8U, 45-49 poundsKinley Fox, third place.
Girls 8U, 56-62 poundsColee Smith, fifth place
Ahrabella Madrid-Heath, sixth place.
Girls 8U, 70 poundsShawnie Bowen, second place.
Boys 10U 56-59 poundsWaylon Eames, second place.
Hunter Jennings, fifth place.
Boys 10U, 63-67 poundsJesse Scheffelmear, second place.
Keaton Fox, third place.
Tucker Zibell, fifth place.
Rettick Johnson, eighth place.
Boys 10U, 71-77 poundsKash Shevela, fifth place.
Boys 10U, 84 poundsCallan Smith, fifth place.
Cooper Grewell, seventh place.
Bridger Ferris-Fleming, third place.
Boys 10U, 93-105 poundsJimmy Francis, third place.
Boys 10U, HeavyweightGibby Koch, first place.
Girls 10U, 59-63-67 pounds
Reagan DeCock, second place.
Girls 10U, 71-77-84 poundsMaubry Bowen, fourth place.
