The Fergus Wrestling Club divided and conquered in five wrestling meets across the state last weekend.
“It was a busy and productive weekend,” Coach Miles Fox said. “We got a lot of wrestling done.”
Little Guy Meets
Two wrestlers hit the mats at the Choteau Little Guy meet on Friday, Feb. 17. Ethan Schwedhell wrestled hard in the 6U Division but did not win. Henry Wirtz wrestled in the 8U division and finished with one win and two losses.
On Saturday, 25 FWC wrestlers traveled to Cascade to wrestle in a Little Guy meet. Those winning matches in the 6U division were Nate Francis, KoBurn Hoge and Parker Shelagowski. In the 8U division, Wrigley Eames, Kinley Fox, Mitchell Hicks, Wess Lemmon, Lucas Metcalfe, Korbyn Randle and Tyce Shevela won matches. Lyndon Randle wrestled hard but did not win.
In the 10U division of the Cascade Little Guy meet, Waylen Eames, Keaton Fox, Jimmy Francis, Cooper Grewell, Gibby Koch, Dylan McCoy, Jesse Scheffelmaer and Kash Shevala won matches. Bentley Fredenberg, Paxton Fredenberg, Conel Penrose, Kelso Ritchey, Waylen Ritchey and Kade Vanek won matches in the 12U division.
“I continue to see improvement week to week with our wrestlers,” Coach Fox said. “I am proud of our wrestlers and looking forward to the rest of our season.”
AAU Meets
Three FWC wrestlers participated in the Crazy Train AAU Meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Laurel, Mont. Shawnie Bowen earned second place in the Midget 75 round robin with two pins and one loss. Regan DeCock earned third place in the Midget 65 bracket with one pin, one win and one loss. Miles Ruckman earned fifth place in the Novice 80 bracket with two pins and two losses.
“Shawnee is continuing to improve each weekend she competes,” Coach Brendan DeCock said. “Reagan showed some grit and took third after losing her first match. Miles took fifth in a solid weight class and competed with some tough kids.”
Also on Saturday, four FWC wrestlers participated in the Cyclops AAU Meet in Butte. Rettick Johnson earned second place in the Girls Midget 65 bracket with two pins, two wins and one loss. Wrestling hard but not placing were Ryal Johnson in the Tot 40 bracket, Tony Castillo in the Bantam 60 bracket and Braxton Fink in the Bantam 55 bracket. On Sunday, Andrew Ruckman wrestled hard in the Novice 70 bracket and Jacob Wittmier wrestled hard in the Novice 80 bracket but did not place.
“Butte puts on a reputable tournament and brings a harder caliber of wrestlers to the mats,” Coach Shane Ruckman said. “Our kids wrestled hard; we identified some areas that we need to work on. We are looking forward to our next meets.”
Four FWC wrestlers participated in the Phil Schmidt Memorial AAU tournament on Sunday, Feb. 19, in Shepherd. Colee Smith earned third place Girls Midget 55-60 round robin with one win and two losses. Regan DeCock took first place in the Girls Midget 65 Round Robin with one pin and two wins. Callan Smith earned fourth place in the Novice 80 bracket with one pin and two losses. Miles Ruckman earned third place in the Novice 80 Round Robin.
“Colee and Callan found some wins at their first AAU tournament,” Coach DeCock said. “Overall, we had a good day. It was short and sweet, and we brought home some hardware.”