For the second year in a row, the Fergus Golden Eagles are the Eastern A Divisional champions after defeating the Dawson County (Glendive) Red Devils, 66-40, in the championship game of the Eastern A Divisional Tournament on Saturday in Billings. They now move on to vie for the state A title once again. After falling in the 2022 State A Championship to Butte Central on a last-second, half-court shot, the Golden Eagles are looking for a bit of redemption.
“It feels great,” said Head Coach Scott Sparks. “I think last year was a little more celebratory, and this year was a little more business-like. These guys are focused on getting that bigger prize in two weeks, but at the same time we are enjoying the moment.”
To open the Eastern A Divisional this year, Fergus defeated Laurel, 84-44, then Billings Central, 59-40, in a game where the Golden Eagles were only ahead by two at halftime, but pulled out a big second half to move on to the tournament title game.
“What a great weekend of basketball,” Coach Sparks said. "We had some big tests from Central, and Dawson kept battling all night long. Every time someone made a run at us, we responded. Even when we got down, we never rattled.”
The championship game opened with senior Royce Robinson winning the tipoff and sending it to junior Fischer Brown for a field goal. Glendive tied the game up, but Brown sank a 3-pointer. Robinson made a layup and one on the foul, and senior Gage Norslien netted a field goal before Glendive could respond with a free throw.
Halfway through the first quarter, Brown stole the ball and passed it to Robinson, who gave it to Norslien, back to Brown for a field goal to help Fergus build a 14-5 lead.
The Golden Eagles kept clawing at the Red Devils and with mere seconds remaining in the first quarter, Robinson brought the ball in for a jump shot to put Fergus ahead, 23-5, as the buzzer sounded.
“These players trust each other and play hard for each other, and it’s great to see them trust us as coaches,” Coach Sparks said. “It’s that trust that makes this team special. Even when we're down a little bit, I always feel like we’re okay and we’re going to be alright, and I think they believe that too.”
Glendive made a push in the second quarter, going on a 10-point run toward the end of the quarter before Brown and Maxx Ray were able to score the final points of the first half. At halftime, Fergus led, 36-18. The Golden Eagles headed to the locker room through a roaring Fergus fan cheering section.
“It’s awesome," said starting senior Gage Norslien. “It’s great to be able to do that for our community. The support we had from the crowd was great.”
Both teams pushed to start the second half, but on a play where Brown hurt his ankle, Glendive hit a 3-pointer and it looked like the Red Devils might gain some momentum. However, after a field goal made by Glendive halfway through the third quarter, Ray grabbed an offensive rebound. Unable to convert on the layup, Trajan Sparks rebounded for another shot before Kieran Netburn got a third consecutive offensive rebound before getting fouled and making a free throw. Brody Jenness would go on to score on the next play.
“We’re deep,” Norslien said. “We have a lot of great guys who can step in and fill roles. When one of our guys are out, one of us will step in and play even harder. We’re really competitive and have fun playing with each other.”
Robinson and Brown would both return to the game, and at the end of the third quarter, Fergus led, 50-34.
The Fergus defense held Glendive to just 4 points in the final quarter, while scoring 16, mostly on free throws and field goals by Robinson and Brown.
“We used excellent defense to generate great offense in times our offense struggled,” Coach Sparks said. “We can clean some things up offensively over the next couple weeks, but one thing I was proud of this weekend was our defensive effort. Every kid who stepped foot on the floor for us did an outstanding job.”
With the clock winding down, Fergus held on and won their second Eastern A Divisional title in two years.
The Golden Eagles will enter the state Class A tournament in Bozeman as the no. 1 seed from the East. They will play against Hamilton on March 9 at 8 p.m.
“I’d just like to thank the community for a great turnout down here with all the support,” Coach Sparks said. “We’re looking forward to a great state tournament, it’s going to be a fun one with lots of great teams. We have to play our best basketball now.”