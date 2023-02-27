For the second year in a row, the Fergus Golden Eagles are the Eastern A Divisional champions after defeating the Dawson County (Glendive) Red Devils, 66-40, in the championship game of the Eastern A Divisional Tournament on Saturday in Billings. They now move on to vie for the state A title once again. After falling in the 2022 State A Championship to Butte Central on a last-second, half-court shot, the Golden Eagles are looking for a bit of redemption.

“It feels great,” said Head Coach Scott Sparks. “I think last year was a little more celebratory, and this year was a little more business-like. These guys are focused on getting that bigger prize in two weeks, but at the same time we are enjoying the moment.”

