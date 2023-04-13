The Fergus Golden Eagles track and field teams traveled to Laurel on Tuesday, April 11 for the Railyard Trails meet. The Fergus girls took second place at the meet with 68 points and the boys also placed second with 77 points.
Fergus girls results
The following athletes placed in the top six of their respective events and scored points for the Fergus team.
Senior Riley Armstrong placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.72 seances. Armstrong placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 15–10.5, and placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 32–11.25.
Senior Aniya Ross placed third in the shot put with a throw of 34–09.
Junior Koryanne Lisle placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.98 seconds. Junior Megan Vaughn placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:50.17. Junior Samantha Schiuchetti placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.26 seconds.
Sophomore Lidia D’Hooge placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 91–06. Sophomore Lexya Burnham placed sixth in the javelin with a throw of 102–01. Sophomore Madison Martin placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 7–00.
Freshman Blythe Armstrong placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.18 seconds. Freshman Molly Sura placed third in the pole vault with a height of 7–00.
Freshman Paige Householder placed sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:57.84, and placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:19.40. Freshman Sydney Wichman placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:34.84.
The Fergus 4x100-meter relay team took first place with a time of 51.56 seconds. The 4x400-meter relay team placed sixth with a time of 5:11.56.
Fergus boys results
The following athletes placed in the top six of their respective events and scored points for the Fergus team.
Senior Avery Crouse placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.23 seconds, and placed third in the 400-meter dash at 54.31 seconds.
Senior Matt Golik placed first in the javelin with a throw of 146–08, and placed sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.64 seconds.
Senior Dalton Haugen placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:42.97, and placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:21.64.
Senior Gage Norslien placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.55 seconds, and fellow senior Jett Boyce placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.17 seconds.
Junior Christina Wolfe won first place in the shot put with a throw of 46–09, and placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 128–00.
Junior Sean Zimmer placed second in the discus with a throw of 142–02. Junior Brody Jenner placed second in the javelin with a throw of 142–01. Junior Maxx Ray placed sixth in the javelin with a throw of 128–07.
Sophomore Trent Grover placed sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.11 seconds, and placed fourth in the pole vault with height of 10-00. Sophomore Parker Miner placed sixth in the pole vault with a height of 9–06.
The Fergus boys 4x100-meter relay team placed second with a time of 46.12 seconds.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.