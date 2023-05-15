The Fergus Golden Eagles softball team is playing well at just the right time this season. They won their final three games of the regular season by 9 runs or more in each game against Custer County, Dawson County and Sidney. The wins come after a 13-4 loss to Havre on Monday, May 8.

“I was happy with the Havre game and besides one bad inning, I feel the girls competed well and were in the game until the 5th inning,” Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold said. “They are obviously the team to beat this year, along with Billings Central.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.