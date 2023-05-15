The Fergus Golden Eagles softball team is playing well at just the right time this season. They won their final three games of the regular season by 9 runs or more in each game against Custer County, Dawson County and Sidney. The wins come after a 13-4 loss to Havre on Monday, May 8.
“I was happy with the Havre game and besides one bad inning, I feel the girls competed well and were in the game until the 5th inning,” Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold said. “They are obviously the team to beat this year, along with Billings Central.”
Golden Eagles wrangle Cowgirls
In a high-scoring match, the Fergus Golden Eagles defeated the Custer County Cowgirls, 23-14, on Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m.
Fergus got things going with five runs scored in the top of the first inning. Custer County responded by taking the lead, scoring six runs in the bottom of the opening inning. Fergus fired back in the top of the second, scoring 10 runs in that inning alone.
After Fergus gained a 16-6 lead by scoring one run in the top of the third inning, the Cowgirls stayed in the game, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the third.
Fergus would not let the game slip away and scored five runs in the fifth inning, while allowing just one more run the rest of the game. After scoring two in the top of the sixth, Fergus came away with the 23-14 victory over Custer County.
“We need to control our own destiny, make the plays we should make, and take care of the things we can control,” Coach Mangold said. “Historically we've seemed to have gotten hot at tourney time, so we want to maintain that tradition and get our chance at State.”
Kiya Foran and Madeline Denton each scored four runs for Fergus, with Kloe Southworth and Addi Vanek each scoring three. Regan Comes and Emily Morris each had two runs in the game, with Kylie Moline, Josie Dubbs, Jaden Martin, Anna Elam and Kayla Jensen each scoring one. Foran led the Golden Eagles with four hits and six RBIs in the game.
Karolyne Southworth pitched five innings in the game. She allowed 14 runs on five hits, striking out five batters and walking five. Kayla Jensen pitched two innings. She allowed no runs on one hit, striking out one batter and walking none.
The Golden Eagles went on to play Dawson County later that afternoon.
Fergus tames Red Devils
The game earlier in the day did not slow down the Fergus Golden Eagles as they handily defeated the Dawson County Red Devils, 15-5, on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. The Golden Eagles instigated the Mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning by taking a 10-run lead.
Dawson County opened the scoring with four runs in the top of the first, but the Golden Eagles quickly answered. Fergus scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead, and never looked back.
Fergus scored an additional five runs in the bottom of the second inning, while their defense played strong and did not allow another run until the fifth inning. After Dawson County scored one in the fifth, Fergus scored two of their own in the bottom of the same inning to go ahead by 10 runs and end the game there.
“We do have to maintain our discipline throughout the game, though,” Coach Mangold said. "In games where things are going great offensively, we tend to start swinging out of the zone or trying to pull everything. It happens with young teams, but at Divisionals, you need to keep the momentum in your favor as long as possible and stay disciplined.”
Kiya Foran led the Golden Eagles with three runs in the game, with Kloe Southworth, Regan Comes and Addi Vanek each scoring two. Eliazar Southard, Josie Dubbs, Jaden Martin, Anna Elam, Emily Morris and Lani Ruckman each scored one run in the game.
Kloe Southworth and Emily Morris each had three RBIs, with Jaden Martin and Regan Comes each getting two.
Kayla Jensen pitched all five innings for the Golden Eagles. Jensen allowed five runs on seven hits, striking out four batters and walking two. She threw a .658 stake percentage.
Fergus rocks Sydney on Senior Nite
Celebrating their two seniors in Karolyne Southworth and Emily Morris on Friday, May 12, of their last game of the regular season, the Fergus Golden Eagles defeated the Sidney Eagles, 13-2.
Both teams played strong defense to start the game, with no runs scored in the first inning. Fergus opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with one run, then their offense sparked with 11 runs scored in the bottom of the third.
“Our goal for last week was to clean up our defense, and for the most part we did that, especially our outfield,” Coach Mangold said. “The last three games I believe we only had one ball make it to the fence, which means we were not just catching the balls, but taking better angles.”
Each team scored once in the fourth, and Sidney was able to get one more in the top of the fifth, but the Fergus defense held strong and instigated the mercy rule with the third out to end the game.
Scoring two runs each for Fergus were Kiya Foran, Eliazar Southard, Kloe Southworth, and Addi Vanek. Scoring one run each was Josie Dubbs, Jaden Martin, Josi Maier, Regan Comes, and Kiera Southard. Kiya Foran and Regan Comes each had two RBIs in the game.
Karolyne Southworth started as pitcher for the Golden Eagles, allowing one run on two hits, striking out two batters and walking none. Southworth thew a .720 strike percentage.
Pitching cleanup was Kayla Jensen, who allowed one run on two hits, and throwing a .667 strike percentage.
The Golden Eagles end the regular season with a record of 11-8. They head to the Eastern A Divisional tournament in Billings on May 18-19 as the second seed out of the Northeast. Their first game is against the no. 3 seed from the Southeast, Laurel, on Thursday at 1 p.m.
“We will play Laurel in our first game at Divisionals, and it was probably our second worst game of the year,” Coach Mangold said. “The ball seemed like a hot potato and we made a lot of errors that helped them out considerably. They are a good team, but if we play defense and stay disciplined, I believe we are stronger and I like our chances.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.