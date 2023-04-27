Kloe Southworth

Kloe Southworth keeps her eye on the ball while at-bat during a home game this softball season.

 Matthew Strissel

The Fergus Golden Eagles suffered a defeat at the hands of the Havre Blue Ponies, 11-0, on Tuesday, April 25. The team worked hard to stay in the game, but came up short.

“We knew going in that we had to play a solid game to keep things close, and in the first three innings we had opportunities to keep them off the board,” Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold said. “We didn't make good on those opportunities.”

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.