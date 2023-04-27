The Fergus Golden Eagles suffered a defeat at the hands of the Havre Blue Ponies, 11-0, on Tuesday, April 25. The team worked hard to stay in the game, but came up short.
“We knew going in that we had to play a solid game to keep things close, and in the first three innings we had opportunities to keep them off the board,” Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold said. “We didn't make good on those opportunities.”
With one out in the bottom of the first, Havre got on the board from a double line drive to center field. A strikeout by Karolyne Southworth, and a ground out from shortstop Kiya Foran to Jaden Martin at first base ended the inning.
Neither team scored in the second inning, then Havre was able to score four runs in the bottom of the third.
“Havre did the same to us last year the first time we played them, and we closed the gap considerably the other times, so I expect the same from this group,” Coach Mangold said. “We played a bit on our heels, and this is an aggressive game. Some are being aggressive defensively, some offensively, but we are always going to work to get the full package.”
Two ground outs and a pop out in the top of the fourth would not allow Fergus to score any runs. The bottom of the fourth is where Havre took control of the game, scoring six runs and taking an 11-0 lead.
“Eventually their bats got hot in the fourth, and we couldn't keep them in check. We still had opportunities to stop their rally.”
The top of the fifth is where Fergus needed to score any runs to keep from instigating the mercy rule and ending the game. Kloe Southworth singled on a line drive to second base, but a fly out, strikeout and a pop out ended the game with Havre winning.
Martin led the Golden Eagles with two hits, followed by Foran and Kloe Southworth with one hit each.
Karolyne Southworth pitched three innings, allowing nine runs on 10 hits, striking out four batters and walking one. Kayla Jensen pitched one inning, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out one batter and walking one.
Fergus moves to 6-3 on the season, and are set to play in the Frenchtown tournament this weekend with games against Hamilton, Ronan, Columbia Falls and Corvallis. Their next home game will be on Tuesday, May 2 against Laurel.
“The Frenchtown tournament is always a good time,” Coach Mangold said. “We have opportunities to see ball in the other half of the state. You look at records of other teams, but you don't know what to expect until you truly get on the field with them.”
