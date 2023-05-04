Karolyne Southworth
Fergus pitcher Karolyne Southworth winds up to pitch the ball during a home game this season.

 Matthew Strissel

While the Fergus Golden Eagles softball team managed to rack up 13 runs over two games, the team still lost those two, falling to Laurel, 17-8, on Tuesday, and Livingston, 16-10, on Wednesday.

“Both games, we beat ourselves,” said Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold. “Laurel scored 15 runs after we had the chance to get the third out, and Park scored 9 runs after we should’ve had the third out. Eight errors and some more mental errors are no way to live in this sport.”

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.