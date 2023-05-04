While the Fergus Golden Eagles softball team managed to rack up 13 runs over two games, the team still lost those two, falling to Laurel, 17-8, on Tuesday, and Livingston, 16-10, on Wednesday.
“Both games, we beat ourselves,” said Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold. “Laurel scored 15 runs after we had the chance to get the third out, and Park scored 9 runs after we should’ve had the third out. Eight errors and some more mental errors are no way to live in this sport.”
Locomotives roll through FergusIn the Tuesday, May 2 game, Laurel defeated Fergus, 17-8.
The Locomotives opened the scoring with 2 runs in the top of the first, but Fergus answered with 1 run in the bottom of the same inning on a home run by Eliazar Southard.
Each team scored 6 runs in the third inning, which runs for Fergus scored by Southard, Addi Vanek, Kiya Foran, Kiera Southard, Josi Maier, and Kloe Southworth.
Laurel’s defense played strong, allowing Fergus just one more run in the game while their offense scored 3 runs in the fourth, 1 in the sixth and 5 in the seventh. The run by Fergus in the bottom of the seventh was scored by Kylie Moline on a home run.
Eliazar Southard led the Golden Eagles with 2 runs on 2 hits with 2 RBIs from 4 at-bats. Moline had 1 run on 3 hits and 3 RBIs from 4 at-bats.
Kayla Jensen pitched 4 innings, allowing 9 runs on 5 hits, and walking one batter. Jensen threw a .635 strike percentage. Karolyne Southworth pitched 3 innings, allowing 8 runs on 9 hits, walking two batters. Southworth threw a .518 strike percentage.
Rangers wrangle Golden EaglesThe next day, on Wednesday, May 3, the Park High (Livingston) Rangers defeated Fergus, 16-10.
Park opened the scoring with 3 runs in the bottom of the first. Fergus tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the third with runs scored by Kayla Jensen, Anna Elam, and Averi Sparks.
Park then scored two in the bottom of the third to retake the lead, but Fergus wouldn’t give up. The Golden Eagles gained a 1-run lead in the game, scoring 3 runs in the top of the fourth. Runs were scored by Jaden Martin on a home run, Regan Comes, and Jensen.
“Part of it is staying focused, part is technique, but a major part is having the confidence to make the plays,” Coach Mangold said. “We are a timid group this year, and we need to get more tenacious. Both of those games, their defense made us earn most everything. Through all that, we were still finding a way to be in the games near the end and we expect the outcome to be different in the end if we see them at divisionals.”
The Rangers took control of the lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Fergus lessened the deficit in the top of the fifth with a home run by Comes, allowing herself and Maier to score.
Park then scored 4 runs in the bottom of the fifth and 3 in the sixth to control their lead in the game. While Fergus was down, the defense made a fly out, and two ground outs to end the sixth inning before Park could run away with the game.
“The nice thing is that fielding the ball is something we can control, unlike hitting,” Coach Mangold said. “We had this struggle last year a couple times, and got it going. I expect the same from these girls again.”
Fergus attempted a comeback in the seventh and final inning, scoring two runs from Moline and Kloe Southworth, but the Park defense held strong and finished the game with the win over the Golden Eagles.
Jensen led the Golden Eagles with 2 runs on 3 hits and 1 RBI from 3 at-bats. Comes followed with 2 runs on 1 hit and 3 RBIs from 3 at-bats.
Karolyne Southworth pitched 3.2 innings, allowing 9 runs on 7 hits, walking 6 batters and striking out two. Jensen pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 7 runs on 4 hits, striking out 3 batters and walking one.
The Golden Eagles then took on the Custer County Cowgirls in an away game on Friday, May 5, after press time. The team will next play the Havre Blue Ponies on Monday, May 8, in Havre. They will finish out the regular season with home games against Dawson County on Thursday, May 11, and Sidney on Friday, May 12, before heading to the divisional tournament.
“Right now, our focus is getting the second seed out of the Northeast as we are sitting behind Havre,” Coach Mangold said. “We just need to take care of business this next week. Simple game plan … protect the ball.”
