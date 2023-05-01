Josi Maier
Fergus softball player Josi Maier scores a run after hitting home plate during a home game this season against Miles City.

 Matthew Strissel

The Fergus Golden Eagles softball team won two and lost two games at the Frenchtown tournament last weekend. The Golden Eagles defeated Hamilton, 11-5, and Corvallis, 10-5, awhile falling to Ronan, 14-3, and Columbia Falls, 10-7.

“Overall it was a great weekend. This is the time of year we start to look at the season and how everyone is fitting into the picture before Divisionals,” Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold said. “We threw different lineups out after every game, and we saw some of our most consistent offense this year, cut down on strikeouts and possibly saw our strongest defense, but we need to fit the puzzle together.”

