The Fergus Golden Eagles softball team won two and lost two games at the Frenchtown tournament last weekend. The Golden Eagles defeated Hamilton, 11-5, and Corvallis, 10-5, awhile falling to Ronan, 14-3, and Columbia Falls, 10-7.
“Overall it was a great weekend. This is the time of year we start to look at the season and how everyone is fitting into the picture before Divisionals,” Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold said. “We threw different lineups out after every game, and we saw some of our most consistent offense this year, cut down on strikeouts and possibly saw our strongest defense, but we need to fit the puzzle together.”
Fergus defeats HamiltonOn Friday, April 28, the Fergus Golden Eagles defeated the Hamilton Broncs, 11-5.
Hamilton opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first. The Golden Eagles answered with three runs in the top of the second, scored by Kloe Southworth with two runs, and Josi Maier with one.
Fergus gave up one run in the bottom of the second, but kept pace in the top of the third on a run scored by Kylie Moline.
The Fergus bats flew in the next two innings, with the Golden Eagles scoring three in the forth and four in the fifth. Those runs were scored by Averi Sparks, Josie Dubbs, Kiya Foran, Kloe Southworth, Regan Comes, Foran again, and Addi Vanek.
Hamilton tried to make a push in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs, but the Fergus defense held strong and Fergus came away with the 11-5 victory.
Karolyne Southworth pitched all six innings, allowing 5 runs on 8 hits, striking out 5 batters and walking 4. Southworth threw a .610 strike percentage.
Ronan defeats FergusLater the same day, Ronan pulled away with a 14-3 victory over the Golden Eagles.
Fergus opened the scoring in the top of the first with a run scored by Foran on a single line drive to right field by Eliazar Southard. Ronan fired back, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the first inning alone.
“Out of about 26 innings, only one inning was truly considered bad,” Coach Mangold said. “We spotted Ronan 9 runs in the first inning, by not making plays to help our pitcher out. We had our opportunities to get out of the inning with only 2 runs. We learned from it and tightened up, but couldn’t get back in that game.”
Fergus went on to score one run in the top of the second with a home run by Jaden Martin, and one run in the top of the third by Foran on a sacrifice fly by Southard. It would be the only runs Fergus could muster in the game, and after allowing Ronan 5 runs in the bottom of the third, the Golden Eagles fell, 14-3.
Kayla Jensen pitched four innings, allowing 14 runs in 15 hits, striking out one batter and walking none. Jensen thew a .645 strike percentage.
Columbia Falls stifles FergusOn Saturday, Fergus played back-to-back games, falling to Columbia Falls at the noon game, but defeating Corvallis in the next game.
“The next day, I set us up to play two games back-to-back to get ready for tournament play,” Coach Mangold said. “Columbia Falls is a solid team with a pitcher we struggled with last year. We went back and forth, but played well.
Fergus struck first against Columbia Falls, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Southard scored on a single ground ball to left field by Martin, and Martin scored on a single by Southworth.
The Golden Eagles took a 3-0 lead by holding Columbia Falls to no runs in the first, and scoring one in the top of the second with Sparks gaining a run from a singly by Southard.
Columbia Falls gained the lead with one run scored in the bottom of the second, three in the bottom of the third, and two in the bottom of the fourth.
Fergus answered back with four runs scored in the top of the fifth inning to take a 7-6 lead. Those runs were scored by Moline, Southard, Southworth, and Comes.
Columbia Falls regained the one-run lead with two scored in the bottom of the fifth.
Fergus was not able to score in the top of the sixth, and with Columbia Falls gaining an extra two in the bottom of the sixth, the Golden Eagles fell, 10-7.
Pitching for Fergus was Karolyne Southworth, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits, striking out one batter and walking two. She threw a .612 strike percentage.
Fergus outlasts CorvallisA sixth-inning rally lifted the Golden Eagles above Corvallis, 10-5, in the final game for Fergus at the tournament.
The Golden Eagles opened the score in the top of the first with two runs, scored by Foran and Southard.
Corvallis gained the lead with one run in the bottom of the first, and added three more in the bottom of the third while holding Fergus to no more runs until the fifth inning.
Each team scored one run in the fifth, with Foran scoring on a single line drive to center field by Southard.
The sixth inning is where the Golden Eagles made their stand, scoring six runs and taking a commanding lead. Runs were scored by Sparks, Vanek, Foran, Southard, Maier, and Martin scored on her second home run of the weekend.
Fergus added one more run in the top of the fifth by Dubbs on a ground ball hit by Jensen, giving Fergus the 10-5 victory.
“The last game against Corvallis we were a bit tired, but the girls grinded,” Coach Mangold said. “We did leave a lot of girls on base that game, with a few untimely strikeouts or pop-ups, but alls well that ends well.”
Kayla Jensen pitched all seven innings, allowing 5 runs on 10 hits, striking out 2 batters and walking 3. Jensen thew a .643 strike percentage.
“Both pitchers (Southworth and Jensen) we wanted to increase their stamina and get them to extend through whole games,” Coach Mangold said. “Both Karol and Kayla saw some ups and downs, but stayed the path and finished what they started.”
The Golden Eagles next played the Laurel Locomotives in Tuesday, May 2, at home, after press time. The team will finish out the regular season against Park, Miles City, Havre, Glendive and Sidney.
