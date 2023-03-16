As the 2023 basketball season has come to a close, nine Fergus Golden Eagles boys and girls players have been named to All-State and All-Conference honors teams.
After a successful season where the Lady Golden Eagles came up just one game shy of a state tournament seed, three Fergus players received honors. The undefeated state champion Golden Eagles boys team had six players make the honors teams.
Sophomore Kiya Foran was named to the Second Team Eastern A All-Conference.
Sophomore Lexya Burnham was an Honorable Mention for the Eastern All-Conference team.
Junior Fischer Brown was named as a First Team All-State and First Team Eastern A All-Conference selection.
Junior Maxx Ray was named to the Second Team Eastern A All-Conference.
Junior Brody Jenness was an Honorable Mention for the Eastern A All-Conference team.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.