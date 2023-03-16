As the 2023 basketball season has come to a close, nine Fergus Golden Eagles boys and girls players have been named to All-State and All-Conference honors teams.

After a successful season where the Lady Golden Eagles came up just one game shy of a state tournament seed, three Fergus players received honors. The undefeated state champion Golden Eagles boys team had six players make the honors teams.

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.