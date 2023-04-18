No, 45 -7 is not a football score. The Fergus Golden Eagles softball team clobbered the Sidney Eagles, 23-1, and Dawson County Red Devils, 22-6, last weekend. The Golden Eagles improve to 6-1 on the season.
Fergus dismantles SidneyOn Friday, April 14, the Fergus Golden Eagles defeated the Sidney Eagles, 23-1.
The Golden Eagles opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with three runs scored by Kiya Foran, Addi Vanek and Kylie Moline.
After a strikeout, ground out and line out in the bottom of the first, the second inning is where the bats flew for the Golden Eagles as they scored seven runs. Madeline Denton scored on a triple by Foran, then Foran scored on a wild pitch. Vanek scored on a single by Eliazar Southard, and Southard scored on a ground ball hit by Jaden Martin. Averi Sparks scored on a single by Moline, and Kiera Southard scored on a wild pitch. Before the end of the inning, Kloe Southworth scored on a line drive by Emily Morris.
Fergus stole five bases in the second inning alone.
“We were aggressive on the base paths all weekend and getting the extra base,” Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold said. “Still, a few times of ‘what should I do?’ but we are much improved.”
After a ground out, and two strikeouts in the bottom of the second, Fergus went on to score five runs in the top of the third inning.
Eliazar Southard scored on a ground ball hit by Martin, then Martin scored on a pop fly by Moline. Moline scored on a double by Regan Comes, and Comes scored on a wild pitch. Kiera Southworth scored on a single by Foran before the third out of the inning.
After three more quick outs, Fergus scored four runs in the top of the fourth.
Eliazar Southard scored on a wild pitch, Martin and Moline each scored on a single by Morris, and Anna Elam scored on a single by Southworth.
Sidney stifled the would-be shutout in the bottom of the fourth, scoring one run. It would be the only run the Eagles scored in the game.
Fergus scored four more runs in the top of the fifth by Eliazar Southard, Sparks, Josie Dubbs, and Josi Maier, before shutting out Sidney in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game.
“We knew we had to work on our timing,” Coach Mangold said. “We’ve always set the pitching speed too fast, but our first few games we were struggling to stay back. We worked on a lot of timing stuff, and our bats came alive on the weekend. Throughout the year it’s always a back and forth affair.”
Eliazar Southard led the team with four runs on four hits from five at-bats and one RBI. Kylie Moline had three runs on three hits from four at-bats and two RBIs. Morris led with three RBIs on two hits from three at-bats.
Kayla Jensen pitched all five innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out four batters and walking one. Jensen threw a .627 strike percentage.
Fergus douses Red DevilsOn Saturday, April 15, the Golden Eagles defeated the Dawson County Red Devils, 22-6.
Fergus flew to a large lead, scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning, with runs scored by Foran, Eliazar Southard, Sparks, Dubbs, Morris, Southworth and Denton.
Dawson County answered with two runs in the bottom of the second, but that didn’t stop the Golden Eagles from maintaining control of the game. They scored two in the top of the second from Moline and Comes, then an additional four in the third inning from Vanek, Eliazar Southard, Martin and Comes.
After Fergus scored five in the top of the fourth, Dawson County gave Fergus the biggest challenge of the weekend, scoring four in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“Out of the entire weekend, we did have an inning that worried us against Glendive,” Coach Mangold said. “We need to maintain focus and gain some aggressiveness on defense. We had a few catch-and-throw errors that we need to keep in check and still figure out what will shore our defense up. We will be coming up against some teams that will put the ball in play more, and we need to get outs when the opponent gives them to us.”
Putting the inning behind them, Fergus scored another three in the top of the fifth with runs scored by Vanek, and Eliazar Southard on a home run by Martin.
Vanek, Martin and Moline each had three hits in the game, with Martin leading the team with seven RBIs. Eliazar Southard led with four runs, and Foran and Martin each gained three.
Karolyne Southworth pitched four innings, allowing six runs on six hits, striking out four batters and walking two. Southworth threw a .539 strike percentage.
“Both Karolyne and Kayla threw great, and we allowed the catchers to call the games, which was fun to see their thoughts on pitch placement and selection,” Coach Mangold said. “That won’t happen all the time, but you want your players to learn the game.”
The Golden Eagles will next play Park High School in Livingston on Friday, April 21, before returning home for a rematch against the Sidney Eagles on Saturday, April 22.
