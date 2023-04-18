No, 45 -7 is not a football score. The Fergus Golden Eagles softball team clobbered the Sidney Eagles, 23-1, and Dawson County Red Devils, 22-6, last weekend. The Golden Eagles improve to 6-1 on the season.

Fergus dismantles SidneyOn Friday, April 14, the Fergus Golden Eagles defeated the Sidney Eagles, 23-1.

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.