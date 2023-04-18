The Fergus Golden Eagles traveled to Billings on Saturday, April 15, to compete in the Billings Invitational track and field meet. The FHS girls placed eighth with 18 points and the boys placed fifth with 45 points.
Fergus girls results
Placing in the top six and scoring points for the Fergus team were:
Senior Aniya Ross placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 33–7.5. Fellow senior Rylee Armstrong placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.03, a season record, and placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 15–6.5.
Junior Samantha Schiuchetti placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.10 seconds.
Freshman Blythe Armstrong placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.66 seconds, a personal record.
The Fergus girls 4x100-meter relay team of Blythe Armstrong, Rylee Armstrong, Koryanne Lisle and Samantha Schiuchetti placed sixth with a time of 4:27.51.
Fergus boys results
Placing in the top six and scoring points for the Fergus team were:
Senior Avery Crouse won first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.78 seconds, a personal record.
Senior Matt Golik placed third in the javelin with a throw of 147–08, a personal record, and placed sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.66 seconds, a personal record.
Senior Gage Norslien placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.79, a personal record. Fellow senior Jett Boyce placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.33, a season record.
Junior Christian Wolfe placed third in the shot put with a throw of 48–02. Fellow junior Maxx Ray placed third in the long jump with a distance of 19–2.5, a personal record, and placed sixth in the javelin with a throw of 139–01, a season record.
The Fergus boys 4x100-meter relay team of Gage Norslien, Trent Grover, Matt Golik and Avery Crouse placed sixth with a time of 45.60 seconds.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.
Sports Editor
