The Fergus Golden Eagles wrangled the Custer County Cowgirls at home on Tuesday, April 11, defeating the Cowgirls, 11-1. The Golden Eagles moved to 4-1 on the season.
Custer County opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning on a single ground ball to right field, but it would be the last time the Cowgirls would score in the game. Fergus wouldn’t score a run until the bottom of the second inning.
“We still came out a little slow, but eventually settled in,” Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold said. “We have struggled with a little slower pitching by being out in front too much, so we will have to focus a little more on that.”
Averi Sparks was the first to score a run for the Golden Eagles, getting to home plate on a single fly ball to left field by Regan Comes. Comes went on to score a run on a ground ball hit by Kiya Foran. Before the end of the second inning, Kloe Southworth scored on an error by the Custer County third baseman to put the Golden Eagles ahead, 3-1.
After three quick outs in the top of the third, Eliazar Southard scored on a double line drive to left field by Kylie Moline in the bottom of the same inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, Kloe Southworth scored after Karolyne Southworth hit a double, Anna Elam scored on a dropped third strike by Addi Vanek, and Foran scored on a double fly ball to center field by Southard.
“It's fun to watch the other team be a little nervous as they always have to move around due to a good mixture of our speed and power, but we still need to get our slappers timing down, so they can be more effective,” Coach Mangold said. “That is a huge key to our offense.”
The Golden Eagles had their best inning in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs and gaining the 10-run lead to instigate the mercy rule and end the game ahead, 11-1.
Moline scored on a single line drive to left field by Comes, Jose Maier and Comes each scored the next two runs, and Foran scored on a wild pitch by Custer County to end the game.
“There are currently a lot of moving pieces with trying to find a balance of offense and defense in our lineup,” Coach Mangold said. “Our defense came up big on a few plays, including the outfield by getting to balls in the gap. It helps pitchers settle in when they can trust the defense behind them.”
Foran, Comes and Kloe Southworth each had two runs in the game, with Foran and Comes each getting two RBIs.
Karolyne Southworth pitched all five innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out five batters, walking one and throwing a .603 strike percentage.
“Karolyne is getting stronger every game out, similar to last year and Kayla will begin to get some starts to get used to super divisional situations,” Coach Mangold said. “Within our Eastern Conference, I believe they can be at the top as far as a 1-2 pitching combo in a month.”
The Golden Eagles next head to a three-game road trip against Sidney on Friday, April 14, Glendive on Saturday, April 15, and Livingston on Friday, April 21. Their next home game will be against Sidney on Saturday, April 22.
