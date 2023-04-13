The Fergus Golden Eagles wrangled the Custer County Cowgirls at home on Tuesday, April 11, defeating the Cowgirls, 11-1. The Golden Eagles moved to 4-1 on the season.

Custer County opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning on a single ground ball to right field, but it would be the last time the Cowgirls would score in the game. Fergus wouldn’t score a run until the bottom of the second inning.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.