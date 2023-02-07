Saturday was a big night for the Fergus Golden Eagles boys basketball team. They celebrated Senior Night before their match against the Miles City Cowboys, and the 60-46 victory secured their spot at the top of the Northeast A standings, crowning them conference champions.
It was a back-and-forth effort for both teams in the first quarter, with neither team gained more than a 2-point lead. That was until Fergus junior Fischer Brown hit a field goal followed by an assist by senior Royce Robinson to fellow senior Gage Norslien under the basket for a layup. This gave Fergus a 5-point lead. Miles City made a field goal and two free throws before the end of the first quarter, giving a 16-15 lead for Fergus.
Miles City would tie the game at 17-17 early in the second quarter, but that would be the last time the Cowboys could have any chance at gaining control of the game.
Junior Maxx Ray sank a field goal before Robinson stole the ball and hit a 3-pointer. Robinson stole the ball again on the next defensive play and made a layup before Brown sank another 3-pointer.
With three minutes to go in the first half, Robinson hit a jump shot before grabbing a defensive rebound and taking the ball in for a dunk. Miles City answered with a made field goal, their first since the game was tied, but Robinson responded with another dunk over the Cowboys defense.
At halftime, Fergus led, 33-22.
On the first play of the second half, Fergus senior and recent Carroll College football commit Matthew Golik, got in on the action with a field goal. Robinson and Brown put on a clinic for the remainder of the third quarter, ending with a Fergus 48-35 lead.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Robinson hit a 3-pointer, then Golik grabbed an offensive rebound and went in for a layup on the next offensive play. The Fergus offense played with great team chemistry as Robinson passed the ball to Norslien, who then assisted junior Brody Jenness on a 3-pointer.
As time wound down, Fergus emerged from the game victorious with a 60-46 win, earning them the conference championship.
Robinson led the Golden Eagles with 26 points, with Brown adding 14. The team went 5 for 8 at the free throw line, shooting 62 percent.
The Golden Eagles went on to play their makeup game against the Laurel Locomotives on Tuesday, Feb. 7. They will play Billings Central at home on Thursday, Feb. 9 before heading to Sidney for their last away game of the season on Friday, Feb. 10. They will finish out the regular season with a two-game homestand against Lockwood on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Hardin on Thursday, Feb. 16.