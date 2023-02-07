Saturday was a big night for the Fergus Golden Eagles boys basketball team. They celebrated Senior Night before their match against the Miles City Cowboys, and the 60-46 victory secured their spot at the top of the Northeast A standings, crowning them conference champions.

It was a back-and-forth effort for both teams in the first quarter, with neither team gained more than a 2-point lead. That was until Fergus junior Fischer Brown hit a field goal followed by an assist by senior Royce Robinson to fellow senior Gage Norslien under the basket for a layup. This gave Fergus a 5-point lead. Miles City made a field goal and two free throws before the end of the first quarter, giving a 16-15 lead for Fergus.