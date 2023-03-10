The Fergus Golden Eagles remain red hot as they handily defeated the Hamilton Broncs, 60-44, in the opening round of the Class A state basketball tournament on Thursday, March 9, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
Led by senior Royce Robinson, who had 29 points in the game and scored Lewistown’s first 10 culminating in a slam dunk, the Golden Eagles continued to show their dominance of Class A basketball. Junior Fischer Brown added 19 points to Lewistown’s total.
While Fergus began the game on a good start, Hamilton answered with an 8-point run to tie the game, 15-15, toward the end of the first quarter. Robinson sank a fadeaway field goal at the buzzer to end the first quarter with Fergus leading, 17-15.
Hamilton sank a 3-pointer to start the second quarter, taking an 18-17 lead in the game. It would be the only time the Broncs were ahead in the score. On the next possession, senior Gage Norslien grabbed a rebound and put the ball in for a layup to regain the lead for Fergus.
Brown then took control of the game for Fergus, sinking three field goals, and adding two assists for a Fergus 27-18 lead.
Hamilton got some points back on free throws, but the Robinson and Brown show kept putting points on the board. At halftime, Fergus led, 34-27.
Robinson and Brown continued to dominate the court in the third quarter, with junior Maxx Ray adding points to the Fergus total. Hamilton tried to make a comeback, scoring 6 points toward the end of the quarter, but the Golden Eagles still led, 44-36, at the end of the quarter.
Brown sank three field goals in a row to start the fourth quarter before Robinson could add a field goal of his own. Senior Matt Golik added a field goal on a set inbound play for Fergus before Hamilton was forced to call a timeout.
The Broncs were able to add 2 points on a jump shot field goal, but Robinson answered with an offensive rebound and in for a layup. With two minutes to go in the game, Golik score the final points for Fergus. Hamilton hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, but it was for naught as the Golden Eagles defeated the Broncs, 60-44.
The Golden Eagles went on to play Frenchtown in the semifinal on Friday at 8 p.m., after press time.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.