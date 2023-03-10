The Fergus Golden Eagles remain red hot as they handily defeated the Hamilton Broncs, 60-44, in the opening round of the Class A state basketball tournament on Thursday, March 9, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

Led by senior Royce Robinson, who had 29 points in the game and scored Lewistown’s first 10 culminating in a slam dunk, the Golden Eagles continued to show their dominance of Class A basketball. Junior Fischer Brown added 19 points to Lewistown’s total.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.