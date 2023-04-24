The Fergus 4x100-meter relay team B of Kealey Ackaret, Molly Sura, Danica Rutten and Grace Hicks pose for a photo during the track and field meet in Laurel. The team took eighth place with a time of 54:62.
Photo courtesy of Jamie Sura
Fergus vaulter Molly Sura attempts the 7-foot bar in the pole vault competition in Laurel.
Photo courtesy of Jamie Sura
The Fergus 4x100-meter relay team A of Elsie Crouse, Blythe Armstrong, Koryanne Lisle and Riley Armstrong pose for a photo at the track. The girls won first place at the meet with a time of 51:38.
Photo courtesy of Jamie Sura
Fergus hurdles coach Gary Cecrle gives tips to the Fergus relay team at the track and field meet in Laurel.
The Fergus Golden Eagles track and field teams competed in the Gold Strike Invitational in Laurel on Saturday, April 22. Some personal records were broken, with the girls team placing third with 63 points, and the boys placed 12 wit h12 points.
Making the top 8 in their respective events were:
Senior Rylee Armstrong won first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.27 seconds, a personal record. Armstrong placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 34–1.25, a season record, placed third in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.13 seconds, and placed seventh in the ling jump at 15–05.
Senior Aniya Ross placed second in the shot put with a throw of 35–7.25, a season record, and placed third in the discus at 105–06, another season record.
Senior Chelsie Brand placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 32–3.25, a personal record.
Senior Elsie Crouse placed fifth in the 100-metetr dash with a season record time of 13.42 seconds.
Junior Samantha Schiuchetti placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.47 seconds, a season record, and placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.28 seconds.
Freshman Blythe Armstrong placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.63 seconds, a personal record, and placed seventh in the 100-meter dash at 13.47 seconds, another personal record.
Freshman Paige Householder placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:41.75. Freshman Sydney Wichman placed seven in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:51.09.
The A team for girls 4x100-meter relay of Koryanne Lisle, Elsie Crouse, Blythe Armstrong and Rylee Armstrong won first place with a time of 51.38 seconds.
The B team for girls 4x100-meter relay of Grace Hicks, Dani Rutten, Molly Sura and Kealey Ackaret, all freshmen, placed eighth with a time of 54.62 seconds.
Senior Dalton Haugen placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run wit a time of 11:02.52, a season record.
Junior Sean Zimmer won first place in the discus with a throw of 142–08, and placed sixth in the javelin at 137–06, a personal record.
Sophomore Trent Grover placed seventh in the pole vault with a height of 10–00.
The Golden Eagles will next compete in the John Tomich Invitational at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on Saturday, April 29.
