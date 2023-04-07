Last season, four Lewistown hockey players traveled up to Havre to play for the Ice Hawks. Patrick Durbin and Van Lutz played winger on the same line in the Bantam league, Keegan Durbin played wing for Peewee A and Jace Chapman played forward and goalie on the 8U team.
“Havre needed some extra players on their team, so it was a good opportunity for us,” Patrick Durbin said. “The commute was tiring, but we’re happy to get to play.”
With about a two-and-a-half to three-hour drive for practice and games, depending on the winter road conditions, the trek is quite a commitment for the young athletes.
“We got all our homework done on the way there,” Van Lutz said. “We found a way to balance hockey with school, mainly working in the car on the way there and back.”
The Lewistown players had the opportunity to play teams from Helena, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Kalispell, and others from around the state, depending on their respective teams.
“The best rink to play in was Helena, since it’s more of an open space with a lot of stands and you can see upwards,” Keegan Durbin said. “I still prefer outdoor rinks like Lewistown because of the snow at night and it’s not as predictable.”
All four players agree that playing in an outdoor rink is much better and more fun than playing in an indoor arena.
“In an outdoor rink, the sun can reflect off the ice and it’s a bit harder to track the puck,” Lutz said. “It’s easier to play in an indoor rink, but there’s something about playing in an outdoor rink that makes it much more fun.”
Patrick Durbin said there is a tradeoff between playing in outdoor and indoor conditions.
“Both indoor and outdoor rinks have their benefits,” Durbin said. “It gets kind of hot playing indoors, but outdoors it can get to -40 degrees.”
The Bantam team entered the state tournament as the number 6 seed and finished fourth place, and the Peewee team entered the tournament as the 4 seed and finished third. Jace Chapman played in the Big Sky State Tournament for his 8U team.
“The best part of playing hockey is skating.” Chapman said. “It’s hard playing multiple games in a weekend. It’s long days, but it’s fun playing with my teammates.”
Chapman said his favorite place to play hockey is in Sidney.
With the Lewistown athletes having to travel far even just to practice, the players don’t get to interact with their teammates on a daily basis. However, everyone said that the Havre hockey community has been happy to have them on the team.
“It’s a surprise because when you go to see your teammates, you’re not expecting much togetherness — more of a ‘hello’ and ‘let’s play some hockey’ and not being friends and hanging out together,” Keegan Durbin said. “But, they’ve been really inviting and welcomed us on the team.”
With games played at the state tournament being more organized, Patrick Durbin said the competition is much more stiff.
“The games are more hardcore,” Durbin said. “Especially with checking in Bantams.
Checking is not allowed for games in Lewistown. In Havre, players start checking at the Bantam level, and there is talk of changing the rules to not allow checking until high school.
Lutz said it was a bit intimidating at first, but after a while, it gets easier to take hits and give checks.
“It was weird getting used to at first,” Lutz said. “Both Patrick and I were nervous at first because there is an absolute unit on our team, so it was a little intimidating at practices, but you get used to it.”
All four players have been invited back to play hockey in Havre next season. They said hopefully more kids will have the opportunity next year as well.
“We’re a small group so there’s not as many games available,” Keegan Durbin said. “Hopefully next year we will be able to get more kids playing, if they can do the traveling. It would be nice to add age groups with a bigger variety of options to play at different levels.”
Chapman said he is excited for the opportunity to continue playing next season, and into the future as he gets older.
“Next season I’m looking forward to working harder and playing harder,” Chapman said.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.