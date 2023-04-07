Last season, four Lewistown hockey players traveled up to Havre to play for the Ice Hawks. Patrick Durbin and Van Lutz played winger on the same line in the Bantam league, Keegan Durbin played wing for Peewee A and Jace Chapman played forward and goalie on the 8U team.

“Havre needed some extra players on their team, so it was a good opportunity for us,” Patrick Durbin said. “The commute was tiring, but we’re happy to get to play.”

