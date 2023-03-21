The Fergus High Fieldhouse hosted cheer and dance teams from NAIA colleges and Montana high schools all the way from Class AA to Class C for CheerFest 2023 last weekend. Local teams and dancers won first through third place trophies in their respective events, including first place pace for mascot, dance solo and cheer team performance.
The following are the first place results of CheerFest 2023.
NAIA College Team — Rocky Mountain Battlin’ Bears.
College Mascot — “Rocky” of Rocky Mountain College.
High School Mascot — Fergie the Golden Eagle.
Junior High Mascot — Marionna Tucker.
Dance Solo — Catherine deGuzman.
Dance Small Group — Catherine and Makala deGuzman.
Dance Team — Sidney Eaglette Dance.
Junior High Cheer Team — Centerville Junior High.
Class B, Large Squad — Glasgow Scotties.
Class B, Small Squad — Roundup Panthers.
Class A Cheer Team — Fergus Golden Eagles.
Class AA, Large Squad — Capital High Bruins.
Class AA, Small Squad — Gallatin Raptors.
Co–Ed Basket Toss — Skyview Falcons.
All–Girl Basket Toss– CMR Rustlers.
All–Around High Point Cheer Team — Capital High Bruins.
